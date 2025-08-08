Marmonte League media day: Watch out for these two sack masters

Simi Valley’s Izak Simpson (left) and St. Bonaventure’s Matthew Perez have combined for 54 sacks the last two seasons.

Quarterbacks in the Marmonte League, beware. At Friday’s football media day, it was pointed out that Simi Valley’s Izak Simpson and St. Bonaventure’s Matthew Perez are preparing to make their senior years even more memorable in sacking quarterbacks.

Simpson comes in with 29 career sacks the last two seasons. Perez had 15 sacks as a sophomore and 10 as a junior. That’s a combined 54 sacks.

Simpson’s story is quite inspiring. As a freshman, he didn’t play football. He was playing JV basketball when football coach Jim Benkert, handling the scoreboard, noticed how big he was and asked why he wasn’t playing football. The rest is history.

Simpson has grown to 6 feet 3 and 260 pounds with a commitment to Sacramento State and a dream he never imagined — playing in the NFL.

“I didn’t know I could get to the level I’m at,” Simpson said. “I’m excited what the future can be.”

Said Benkert: “Oh my gosh, he’s unblockable. There’s no slowing him down. He practices full speed.”

Perez gets new coaching from former NFL defensive back Troy Hill at St. Bonaventure, and will be a key player for the Seraphs.

If you want a surprise favorite to win the league, try Oxnard Pacifica. Coach Mike Moon said he has the most depth in 13 seasons as head coach.

Marmonte League media day. Pacifica getting pep talk. pic.twitter.com/AOPg0LGhl3 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 8, 2025

There’s lots of firepower with talented juniors Isaiah Phelps and Alijah Royster. And junior quarterback Taylor Lee provided a glimpse of his talent with a six-touchdown game against Camarillo when replacing the injured starting quarterback. A Newbury Park vs. Pacifica game on Sept. 5 should tell a lot.

Bishop Diego will have five players who are three-year starters. Oaks Christian won’t have top defensive players Davon Benjamin (cornerback) and Joseph Peko (tackle) until week three at the earliest because both are recovering from injuries.

Hill, who played at Oregon and with the Rams under Sean McVay, will try to use lessons learned to help the Seraphs. Much will depend on the play of sophomore quarterback Jaxson Carper.

Former St. Bonaventure coach Joe Goyeneche is now an assistant coach at Bishop Diego.

Simi Valley is opening its season next Friday at home against Spanish Springs from Sparks, Nev..

The Oaks Christian duo. Redeaux and Benjamin. pic.twitter.com/0ZWGY4mkz8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 8, 2025

Oaks Christian running back Deshonne Redeaux changed his body by working three times a day in the weight room. There’s little doubt that the USC commit will have a huge season if he can stay healthy. In his final game of 2024 against Murrieta Valley, he rushed for 235 yards and five touchdowns.

“It was what a healthy Redeaux can do,” coach Charlie Collins said.