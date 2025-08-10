The Times’ preseason top 25 high school football rankings
The Times’ preseason top 25 high school football rankings:
1. MATER DEI: It’s very possible the Monarchs can go unbeaten again with their exceptional receiver group, strong lines and top two-way player Tomuhini Topui, a USC commit.
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Experience on defense and improving sophomore QB Koa Malau’ulu will be key for the Braves to break through and finish on top.
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Strong offensive and defensive lines will help Lancers overcome inexperience at quarterback.
4. SIERRA CANYON: Trailblazers’ defense will be the best in Southern California, led by impressive depth on the line and in the secondary.
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Coach Matt Logan has scheduled three straight Trinity League opponents in attempt to prepare team for Division 1 playoffs.
6. MISSION VIEJO: QB Luke Fahey, an Ohio State commit, is the real deal and will have lots of weapons to help the Diablos succeed.
7. SANTA MARGARITA: With good coaches, improved line play and a healthy Trent Mosley, the Eagles are capable of making a big jump.
8. GARDENA SERRA: It’s a yearly challenge for the Cavaliers to stay healthy enough for their immense talent to make it through a 14-game schedule.
9. SERVITE: The offensive line is outstanding, which will help the Friars stay competitive in the tough Trinity League.
10. NEWBURY PARK: QB Brady Smigiel must gain chemistry with a new group of receivers, but the talent is there for the Panthers to have another big season.
11. CATHEDRAL: The Phantoms are ready to rise to prominence behind quarterback Jaden Jefferson.
12. JSERRA: New quarterback Koa Smith-Mayall is better than people think, and there’s young players ready to step forward.
13. VISTA MURRIETA: Coach Casey Candaele trusts quarterback Bryson Beavers, an Oregon commit.
14. YORBA LINDA: Coach Jeff Bailey keeps being underrated, but the Mustangs keep producing big wins.
15. EDISON: Junior quarterback Sam Thomson received lots of playoff experience during state championship run.
16. SAN JUAN HILLS: A strong summer performance showed the skill position players are ready, led by quarterback Timmy Herr.
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN: There’s talent throughout the lineup, including speedy running back Deshonne Redeaux, who will try to stay healthy.
18. INGLEWOOD: After reaching Division 1 playoffs last season, Sentinels are still the favorite to win the tough Bay League.
19. CHAPARRAL: Quarterback Dane Weber continues to progress, making his team very dangerous.
20. CORONA DEL MAR: The Sea Kings have returnees at key positions, making them a possible Bravo League title contender.
21. DAMIEN: Quarterback Isaiah Arriaza passed for nearly 3,000 yards as a junior, allowing Spartans to build around him.
22. PALOS VERDES: Defending state champions have junior QB Ryan Rakowski, CB Jalen Flowers and DB Cameron Hughes for challenging schedule.
23. DOWNEY: Quarterback Oscar Rios, an Arizona commit, can pass, run and lead.
24. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Transfer QB Wyatt Brown will combine with WR Luc Weaver to provide the Knights with offensive explosiveness.
25. OXNARD PACIFICA: Juniors Isaiah Phelps and Alijah Royster showed as sophomores they’re ready to become stars.
Others to watch: Los Alamitos, Long Beach Poly, Leuzinger, Long Beach Millikan, Tustin, Valencia, San Clemente.
