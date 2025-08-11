Media day: QB Carlos Herrera of Van Nuys is grateful he discovered football

Van Nuys quarterback Carlos Herrera never played football until high school. Last season he was City Division III offensive player of the year.

Players from six Valley League football schools came to Granada Hills Kennedy High on Monday for a media day, and you can say without any doubts that Van Nuys senior quarterback Carlos Herrera has been changed by his experiences.

When he decided to try football for the first time as a freshman, he said he knew little about the sport such as putting on shoulder pads. By last season, he was the City Section Division III offensive player of the year after passing for 2,158 yards and 23 touchdowns and running for 807 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“It never crossed my mind,” he said of his football success. “It’s changed my life physically and mentally. It helps me mentally. When I go into the real world, nothing will be as tough a challenge.”

Cousins Diego Montes (left) and James Montes of Kennedy. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Defending league champion Kennedy has the Montes cousins, quarterback Diego Montes and defensive lineman James Montes. Diego has a 4.6 grade point-average, made All-City and is known for his versatility.

“Every time I try to sack him, he runs away,” James said.

Kennedy lineman Lazara Barajas has made big changes physically.

Last season he weighed 298 pounds. Now he’s 262 pounds after he stopped eating chips and used better cardio techniques to drop weight.

First-year Reseda coach Ed Breceda is a Reseda grad and former Regent assistant.

(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

First-year Reseda coach Ed Breceda, who graduated from the school in 2006 and was an assistant coach under former head coach Alonso Arreola, is going back even further, bringing back smash-mouth football from the days of coach Joel Schaeffer. He brought three running backs to the media day — Innis Marquez, Erick Figueroa and Jonathan Orantes.

Many of Reseda’s players are enrolled in the school’s police magnet program. Orantes also is part of the school’s cheer team.

Canoga Park coach Lucius Mills has spent months trying to convince one of his school’s top soccer players, Gabriel Trigueros Estrada, to join the football team. He finally arrived this summer and is showing promise as a senior safety with no football experience. Mills is hoping if Estrada has a good experience, other soccer players will follow in future years.

San Fernando coach Charles Burnley played for the Tigers and is always reminding his players about their strong football tradition. San Fernando produced a Heisman Trophy winner, Charles White.

The Tigers have been strengthened by two transfers from Heritage Christian, quarterback Julian Zarzo and running back Brandon Marshall. But the player to watch could be 6-foot-4, 290-pound junior tackle Paul Villegas.

San Fernando 6-4, 290-pound junior Paul Villegas. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Only 16 years old and part Samoan, he’s gaining physicality and adding strength. And what about his eating skills?

“What didn’t I eat,” he said.

San Fernando plays Sylmar at the Coliseum on Oct. 17.

Brothers Rayleo (left) and Elizeo Reyes of Sylmar might be small in stature but they play with heart and toughness. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Brothers Rayleo and Elizeo Reyes are key players for Sylmar as defensive backs. Never doubt their toughness, for Rayleo is a 5-6, 150-pound senior and Elizeo is a 5-5, 149-pound junior.

“We like to fly around and hit people,” Rayleo said.

Both can’t wait to play at the Coliseum. “I’ve always been a USC fan,” Elizeo said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Panorama is excited about sophomore safety Brandon Hernandez, who ended up starting as a 14-year-old freshman last season.

Asked how do you get someone so young ready to play on varsity, coach Adrian Beltran said, “You make them be best friends with the linemen. He hung out with them at lunch, after school.”

