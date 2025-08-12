Tuesday’s high school flag football scores
-
-
- Share via
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Agoura 50, Simi Valley 7
Arroyo Valley 7, Vista del Lago 0
Azusa 19, Ontario 12
Beaumont 56, Rancho Mirage 0
Bonita 32, Chaffey 0
California Military Institute 7, Arlington 6
Claremont 38, Victor Valley 6
Compton 26, Nogales 0
Esperanza 42, Anaheim 7
Fountain Valley 15, Westminster La Quinta 12
Garden Grove 27, Savanna 12
Knight 53, Vasquez 0
Loara 12, Laguna Beach 7
Moreno Valley 27, Riverside Poly 24
Norte Vista 12, Fontana 0
Oak Park 19, Saugus 6
Oxnard 59, Hueneme 6
Palos Verdes 6, Santa Monica 0
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Citrus Valley 7
Ramona 36, San Gorgonio 6
Redlands East Valley 34, Corona 0
Santa Paula 26, Buena 0
Temescal Canyon 16, Elsinore 6
South Hills 31, Burbank Burroughs 6
Upland 21, Alta Loma 7
Villa Park 20, Rosary Academy 0
Vista del Lago 19, Arroyo Valley 13
MONDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Anaheim Canyon 40, La Habra 6
Beckman 25, Woodbridge 6
Bellflower 39, Cerritos 8
Bishop Amat 32, Los Osos 32
Bolsa Grande 19, Sadleback 14
Canyon Springs 6, Norte Vista 0
Chaminade 32, Windward 0
Claremont 47, Garey 7
Cypress 15, La Palma Kennedy 0
Esperanza 32, Rosary Academy 12
Estancia 6, Los Amigos 0
Fullerton 13, California 7
Gahr 19, Ayala 0
Glendora 32, Northview 0
Hacienda Heights Wilson 12, Don Lugo 6
Hemet 41, Lakeside 0
JSerra 32, Downey 7
Laguna Hills 8, Irvine 0
Lakewood Saint Joseph 32, Mater Dei 7
La Serna 28, La Mirada 0
Linfield Christian 46, Murrieta Mesa 12
Los Alamitos 22, Anaheim 2
Mission Viejo 12, Marina 6
Norwalk 18, Bell Gardens 6
Ontario 31, Pomona 0
Palm Desert 13, Palm Springs 9
Placentia 28, Long Beach Jordan 13
Rancho Cucamonga 19, Norco 0
Riverside King 29, Arlington 0
Riverside North 13, Vista del Lago 12
Riverside Poly 14, Valley View 12
San Dimas 13, Covina 0
San Gorgonio 32, Rialto 0
Santa Ana Foothill 12, Fountain Valley 6
Segerstrom 6, Capistrano Valley 0
Shadow Hills 33, La Quinta 0
Sierra Vista 40, Westridge 0
Sunny Hills 34, Long Beach Wilson 0
Temecula Prep 27, Temecula Valley 6
Temescal Canyon 15, Hillcrest 2
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.