Advertisement
High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school flag football scores

Orange Lutheran flag football player Kaylie Whitsell runs with the ball between two Roosevelt players
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo

HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Agoura 50, Simi Valley 7

Arroyo Valley 7, Vista del Lago 0

Azusa 19, Ontario 12

Beaumont 56, Rancho Mirage 0

Bonita 32, Chaffey 0

California Military Institute 7, Arlington 6

Claremont 38, Victor Valley 6

Compton 26, Nogales 0

Esperanza 42, Anaheim 7

Fountain Valley 15, Westminster La Quinta 12

Garden Grove 27, Savanna 12

Knight 53, Vasquez 0

Loara 12, Laguna Beach 7

Moreno Valley 27, Riverside Poly 24

Norte Vista 12, Fontana 0

Oak Park 19, Saugus 6

Oxnard 59, Hueneme 6

Palos Verdes 6, Santa Monica 0

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Citrus Valley 7

Ramona 36, San Gorgonio 6

Redlands East Valley 34, Corona 0

Santa Paula 26, Buena 0

Temescal Canyon 16, Elsinore 6

South Hills 31, Burbank Burroughs 6

Upland 21, Alta Loma 7

Villa Park 20, Rosary Academy 0

Vista del Lago 19, Arroyo Valley 13

MONDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION
Anaheim Canyon 40, La Habra 6
Beckman 25, Woodbridge 6
Bellflower 39, Cerritos 8
Bishop Amat 32, Los Osos 32
Bolsa Grande 19, Sadleback 14
Canyon Springs 6, Norte Vista 0
Chaminade 32, Windward 0
Claremont 47, Garey 7
Cypress 15, La Palma Kennedy 0
Esperanza 32, Rosary Academy 12
Estancia 6, Los Amigos 0
Fullerton 13, California 7
Gahr 19, Ayala 0
Glendora 32, Northview 0
Hacienda Heights Wilson 12, Don Lugo 6
Hemet 41, Lakeside 0
JSerra 32, Downey 7
Laguna Hills 8, Irvine 0
Lakewood Saint Joseph 32, Mater Dei 7
La Serna 28, La Mirada 0
Linfield Christian 46, Murrieta Mesa 12
Los Alamitos 22, Anaheim 2
Mission Viejo 12, Marina 6
Norwalk 18, Bell Gardens 6
Ontario 31, Pomona 0
Palm Desert 13, Palm Springs 9
Placentia 28, Long Beach Jordan 13
Rancho Cucamonga 19, Norco 0
Riverside King 29, Arlington 0
Riverside North 13, Vista del Lago 12
Riverside Poly 14, Valley View 12
San Dimas 13, Covina 0
San Gorgonio 32, Rialto 0
Santa Ana Foothill 12, Fountain Valley 6
Segerstrom 6, Capistrano Valley 0
Shadow Hills 33, La Quinta 0
Sierra Vista 40, Westridge 0
Sunny Hills 34, Long Beach Wilson 0
Temecula Prep 27, Temecula Valley 6
Temescal Canyon 15, Hillcrest 2
High School SportsSports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement