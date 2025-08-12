Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s high school football schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTHERN SECTION
Los Alamitos at Inglewood, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL
Millikan at Foothill (NV), 6 p.m.
Spanish Springs (NV) at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

INTERSECTIONAL
Santa Monica at Kaimuki (HI), 6:30 p.m.
