This week’s high school football schedule
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Los Alamitos at Inglewood, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Millikan at Foothill (NV), 6 p.m.
Spanish Springs (NV) at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
INTERSECTIONAL
Santa Monica at Kaimuki (HI), 6:30 p.m.
