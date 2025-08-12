This week’s high school football schedule

INTERSECTIONAL Santa Monica at Kaimuki (HI), 6:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL Millikan at Foothill (NV), 6 p.m. Spanish Springs (NV) at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.