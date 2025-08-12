Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel is even hungrier this season

First in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park quarterback.

Honored as the The Times’ player of the year in 2024. Passed for more than 3,200 yards. Completed 49 touchdown passes. Won a Southern Section Division 2 championship. Committed to Michigan for college. Rated a five-star quarterback by one recruiting service.

Has Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park High accomplished everything he wanted to do in high school going into his senior year?

“I can argue I’m getting even hungrier,” said the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder.

His former receiver Shane Rosenthal, who is now at UCLA, has known Smigiel since their tee-ball days. Rosenthal said his best friend is never satisfied.

“He knows there’s things to improve on,” Rosenthal said. “This is just the start of his career. He’s got college next and hopefully the NFL. This is not his final destination. He knows where he wants to get to.”

The dumping of Gatorade on Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel by his two sons, Brady and Beau, resulted in a, "You're grounded look." pic.twitter.com/TKqo4Fwg2C — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 1, 2024

Smigiel intends to keep the pedal to the metal as he plays his final season under his father, head coach Joe Smigiel. He was the one who threw a container filled with Gatorade on his father’s head last season, drawing a nasty stare because dad had a cold and didn’t need to get wet.

What a catch by Drew Cofield. What a throw by Brady Smigiel. Newbury Park 14, Lincoln 7 pic.twitter.com/bNxr4aL2UN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 7, 2024

All is forgiven and his father would gladly accept another drenching with a little warning this time. The challenge for son will be developing chemistry with his new group of receivers and continuing to progress reading defenses, something he did extraordinarily well in dropping his interceptions to three last season after 14 in 2023.

Brady has crushed school records in his three years at NPHS, leading the team and rewriting the record books!@bradysmigiel @nphs.football #PantherPride #CIFChamps #14-0 pic.twitter.com/uic2SyguvC — NEWBURY PARK FOOTBALL (@NPPanthersONE) December 11, 2024

“There’s no replacing Shane, but there are some very good athletes that came in,” Smigiel said.

Despite his success the last three seasons, which include 11,222 yards passing and 147 touchdowns, Smigiel insists he has not lost his focus.

“There’s a new challenge every season and to know I’m going to college in less than a year makes me even hungrier,” he said. “I want to be able to get better every single day.”

What a touch pass. Brady Smigiel to Drew Cofield. 66 yards. Touchdown. Newbury Park 24, Murrieta Valley 21. Who’s better than Smigiel? pic.twitter.com/qfOYmZHV0o — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 1, 2024

In April, an example of his day was getting to school at 6:30 a.m. and getting home at 8 p.m. after workouts, classes and training. He has entrusted his training to a staff dedicated to giving him the tools to succeed.

“You just want to get stronger and faster,” he said. “I’m a tall build, so there’s a lot of mass to put weight on. I dropped some bad pounds and started working on my speed training to get more explosive.”

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel as he prepares for his senior season after recently committing to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/HUiBoIkHRH — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) May 2, 2025

He has made a commitment to Michigan, believing the school is the best fit for his quarterback style, academics and development on and off the field. He’s pursuing his dream — the NFL. He remembers being inspired after watching the draft with former Newbury Park and NFL defensive back Darnay Holmes.

Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel with sons Brady, left, and Beau. (Nick Koza)

“My dream has been to be in the NFL my whole life,” he said. “Darnay was at our house and the draft was on and my mom was having a conversation with him. He was about my age right now and his dream was to play in the NFL and the fact it happened and can happen to people you know, it really opened my eyes and is 100% a dream of mine.”

All Individual State FB Records Updated.

Highlight will be Newbury Park QB Brady Smigiel record chases. He should get two CIFSS career marks held by Jayden Daniels for yds, TDs, but the NFL star should hold on to another one.@NPPanthersONE @vcspreps https://t.co/Ih6U58gNOW pic.twitter.com/jvwZ4HKy0f — Cal-Hi Sports (@CalHiSports) August 12, 2025

During a nutrition break last spring, Smigiel was hanging out with Rosenthal and looked up the future schedules for Michigan and UCLA. The Bruins will be in Ann Arbor in 2026, with the Wolverines coming to the Rose Bowl in 2027. The best buddies are making plans.

“We’ll be doing a jersey exchange,” Rosenthal said. “I want to be on the same field again.”

Smigiel has matured throughout high school. He has grown constantly, whether in school, his physical dimensions, or his faith. His new offensive coordinator, former Utah quarterback Cam Rising, is helping him become even more prepared for the next level.

The Smigiel journey continues, and it’s going to be quite a ride to follow.

Wednesday: Valencia running back Brian Bonner.

Quarterbacks to watch

Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta, 6-3, 195, Sr.: Oregon commit passed for 3,214 yards, 33 touchdowns last season

Corin Berry, Charter Oak, 6-3, 185, Sr. Purdue commit passed for 3,034 yards, 33 touchdowns in 2024

Wyatt Brown, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-4, 190, Sr.: Santa Monica transfer is ready for Mission League

Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Ohio State commit has great arm, good instincts and is big-time in the clutch

Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei, 6-3, 190, Sr.: Wisconsin commit is one of the fastest QBs in the state

Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral, 5-9, 175, Jr.: Completed 68% of his passes with only four interceptions

Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 175, So.: Threw for 19 touchdowns as a freshman

Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, 5-11, 170, Jr. : Passed for 2,809 yards, 24 touchdowns last season

Oscar Rios, Downey, 6-3, 180, Sr.: Arizona commit is terrific passer, runner and leader

Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, 6-5, 210, Sr.: Michigan commit has passed for 147 TDs in three seasons