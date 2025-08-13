Advertisement
Get ready for the Dorsey Dons to do something different: Pass the football

Stafon Johnson with son Deuce on the football field.
Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson with son Deuce, a junior receiver.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
At USC, Stafon Johnson was a running back. As the football coach at his alma mater, Dorsey, he has continued to preach running the football — until now. He finally has a promising quarterback, sophomore Elijah McDaniel, so look for the Dons to run and pass.

“I haven’t had a quarterback in many moons,” Johnson said.

He also has his son, Deuce, playing receiver, so Dorsey will strive to be more balanced.

The Dons have a huge opening game on Aug. 28, playing Carson in a game that could have implications for the City Section Open Division playoffs weeks away.

“I really like how we’re doing,” Johnson said. “We’re still a young team. The core is 10th and 11th graders, but they played last season.”

All-City defensive back Mahki McCluster returns to lead the defense.

Perhaps Deuce has been lobbying Dad to throw more.

Whatever the reason, look for Dorsey to have the option of passing a lot more this season.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

