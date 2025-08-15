Advertisement
High School Sports

Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
By Los Angeles Times staff

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Los Alamitos 20, Inglewood 12

INTERSECTIONAL

Millikan 27, Foothill (Nev.) 14

Spanish Springs (Nev.) 41, Simi Valley 21

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

INTERSECTIONAL

Santa Monica at Kaimuki (Hawaii), 6:30 p.m.

