Friday’s high school football scores
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Los Alamitos 20, Inglewood 12
INTERSECTIONAL
Millikan 27, Foothill (Nev.) 14
Spanish Springs (Nev.) 41, Simi Valley 21
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
INTERSECTIONAL
Santa Monica at Kaimuki (Hawaii), 6:30 p.m.
