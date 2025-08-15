It’s beach time, amusement park time for one Nevada football team after win

High school football began on Friday night in California, and no one was having more fun than the tourists/players from Sparks, Nev., the Spanish Springs High Cougars.

They flew in Friday morning on Southwest Airlines, with plans to visit the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday and Six Flags Magic Mountain on Sunday. First up was a game against Simi Valley, and it went better than expected.

Brady Hummel, a senior receiver and the son of coach Robert Hummel, caught 14 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-21 victory. There were 11 turnovers, with Simi Valley losing four fumbles and getting intercepted twice.

Brady Hummel was so wide open he could have done a somersault. Spanish Springs 20, Simi Valley 7. pic.twitter.com/1nLyRMcW3h — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 16, 2025

Hummel was so wide open on one touchdown because of a Simi Valley secondary communication error that he could have been counting one Mississippi, two Mississippi, three Mississippi and still would have been wide open. Quarterback Tyson McNeil passed for 211 yards.

Micah Hannah interception for Simi Valley. pic.twitter.com/iI6SC8yLrZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 16, 2025

From the opening kickoff, when Jackson Sundeen returned it for a 96-yard touchdown, the Pioneers were trying to come from behind.

The two teams combined for seven turnovers in the first half. Spanish Springs held a 20-14 halftime lead. Micah Hannah and James Scida each had interceptions for Simi Valley. The Pioneers lost three fumbles. Quarterback Connor Petrov had touchdown passes of 29 yards on fourth down to Quentin McGahan and 50 yards to Cole Alejo.

Touchdown Braden McDonald. Spanish Springs 27, Simi Valley 14. pic.twitter.com/GZOXZu75g2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 16, 2025

In the second half, Petrov was intercepted twice and also lost a fumble that turned into a touchdown.

Simi Valley was 12-2 last season and defeated the Cougars in Nevada, but two new quarterbacks and a rebuilt offensive line has the Pioneers working to improve.

“We’ll bounce back,” Hannah said.

As for playing against Hummel, Hannah gave up a touchdown against him, but also picked off one of his passes.

“He’s smooth,” Hannah said.

Connor Petrov throws 29-yard TD pass to Quinten McGahan. Spanish Springs 13, Simi Valley 7. pic.twitter.com/LrnOHNaFqr — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 16, 2025

Los Alamitos came away with a 20-12 win over Inglewood. A two-yard touchdown run Lenny Ibarra put Los Alamitos ahead for good. Los Alamitos is headed to Hawaii next week.

In Henderson, Nev., Long Beach Millikan defeated Foothill 27-14. Tight end/defensive end Jude Nelson had two sacks and made nine catches. Quarterback Ashton Pannell threw two touchdown passes.

