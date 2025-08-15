Scrimmage report: Palisades passing duo is ready to light up City Section football

Quarterback Jack Thomas, left, and receiver Demare Dezeurn should form one of the best passing duos in the City Section at Palisades.

There’s no need to scout Palisades’ football team this fall. Everyone knows the passing duo of quarterback Jack Thomas and receiver Demare Dezeurn is going to be electric.

Dezeurn, who ran a 10.32 100 meters as a sophomore last season at Bishop Alemany, made his Palisades debut in a scrimmage Thursday. Several times he was used as a decoy, opening the door for receiver Harrison Carter to show his stuff.

Palisades kept Dezeurn under wraps. “We’re not showing anything today,” Thomas said.

Palisades opens against Washington Prep on Thursday. The team still doesn’t have a campus field because of repairs being made after the Palisades fire. Santa Monica College will be the site for several home games.

Receiver Demare Dezeurn of Palisdes. (Steve Galluzzo)

Thomas is already predicting the Dolphins will play Birmingham to decide the City Section Open Division championship. Dezeurn still needs to be cleared by the City Section to play next week.

Chaminade faced Santa Margarita in a scrimmage on Thursday, and Eagles coach David Machuca said he was very happy with the play of his team’s offensive line considering that Santa Margarita’s strength could be its defensive line.

Chaminade faces Oaks Christian in an opener next week, with Santa Margarita playing Mission Viejo.

The Sierra Canyon-Corona Centennial scrimmage matched two top 10 teams and exposed issues both teams will need to improve on.

Sierra Canyon still has a competition going at quarterback, and that’s the position likely to decide how far the Trailblazers might advance in the Division 1 playoffs. Their defensive line is one of the best in the Southland. Centennial had trouble running the ball, something that needs to improve since the Huskies have a three-game stretch against Servite, Santa Margarita and Mater Dei in nonleague games.

Birmingham’s powerful soccer program has supplied three kickers to the football program, giving coach Jim Rose options with special teams. Kicking field goals will definitely be an option.

Making adjustments for multi-sport athletes, such as letting them leave early for a club practice, is something coaches must do if they want to attract the best athletes in school.

St. Francis quarterback Shawn Sanders suffered a broken collarbone in a scrimmage on Thursday and will be sidelined for a month or longer.