High school flag football: Friday and Saturday results
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Huntington Park 20, Kennedy 7
Sotomayor 21, New Designs University Park 0
Sotomayor 8, New Designs University Park 7
Wilson 37, Huntington Park 6
Wilson 38, Kennedy 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Aliso Niguel 13, Long Beach Poly 6
Classical Academy 53, Mission Viejo 0
Dos Pueblos 12, Aliso Niguel 0
Dos Pueblos 20, Fullerton 6
Esperanza 19, Woodbridge 6
Esperanza 19, Mira Costa 0
Fullerton 20, Long Beach Poly 6
Gahr 34, Cypress 13
Hacienda Heights Wilson 13, Villa Park 12
Lancaster 19, Saugus 12
Long Beach Cabrillo 33, Glenn 22
Long Beach Jordan 42, Mayfair 6
Mater Dei 25, Mission Viejo 0
Mission Hills 30, Santa Monica 0
Norwalk 13, Western 6
Orange Lutheran 32, Warren 6
Orange Lutheran 12, Western Christian 0
Sage Hill 15, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
Segerstrom 33, Garden Grove Santiago 0
St. Anthony 12, St. Paul 7
Vasquez 33, PACS 0
Villa Park 12, Hacienda Heights Wilson 13
Western Christian 20, Warren 6
INTERSECTIONAL
LA Marshall 35, Alemany 6
Mission Hills 30, Santa Monica 0
Vincent Memorial 28, Mira Costa 6
Vincent Memorial 21, Woodbridge 19
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Agoura 20, Ayala 6
Agoura 48, Oxnard Pacifica 7
Anaheim Canyon 12, Upland 0
Anaheim Canyon 25, Upland 6
Ayala 39, Oxnard Pacifica 6
Beaumont 51, Shadow Hills 16
Bishop Amat 20, Hart 6
Bonita 25, West Covina 12
Bonita 45, San Gabriel 0
Bonita 48, Sierra Vista 0
Buena Park 14, Nogales 7
California 32, Montebello 0
Camarillo 26, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8
Camarillo 33, Westlake 22
Canyon Springs 19, Yucaipa 7
Chaparral 33, Ontario Christian 8
Chino 13, Colton 0
Citrus Valley 23, Los Osos 19
Corona Santiago 6, El Dorado 0
Esperanza 20, Aliso Niguel 14
Fillmore 24, Calabasas 7
Fullerton 7, Mission Viejo 6
Keppel 12, Baldwin Park 12
La Sierra 23, California Military Institute 6
Los Osos 50, Victor Valley 2
Mater Dei 20, Esperanza 19
Mission Viejo 14, Long Beach Poly 13
Newbury Park 44, Highland 16
Norco 18, Murrieta Valley 0
Orange Lutheran 26, Aliso Niguel 0
Oxnard 52, Thousand Oaks 6
Oxnard 54, St. Bonaventure 0
Rio Mesa 28, Fillmore 0
Rio Mesa 46, Calabasas 0
Riverside Poly 21, Canyon Springs 0
Riverside Poly 24, Yucaipa 7
San Marcos 52, Highland 6
San Marcos 33, Newbury Park 12
Santa Margarita 13, San Marcos 0
Santa Margarita 44, Newbury Park 12
Sierra Vista 25, San Gabriel 15
Temescal Canyon 2, Norco 0
Temecula Prep 20, Chaparral 12
Temecula Prep 32, Temecula Valley 0
Temple City 28, Arroyo 6
Thousand Oaks 19, St. Bonaventure 14
Upland 19, South Hills 13
Upland 26, Corona Santiago 19
Warren 13, Mira Costa 6
Warren 12, Fullerton 7
Westlake 28, Camarillo 6
Woodbridge 13, Mission Viejo 0
Woodbridge 20, Warren 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Castaic 7, San Fernando 0
Bonita Vista 18, Downey 2
North County San Marcos 27, Santa Monica 0
Valencia 26, Kennedy 12
