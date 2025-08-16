When it comes to protecting the quarterback, Cooper Javorsky plays zero-sum game

Cooper Javorsky of San Juan Hills has become a giant at offensive tackle, a 6-foot-4.5, 295-pound senior.

Fifth in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Cooper Javorsky, San Juan Hills offensive lineman.

It wasn’t until last March when 17-year-old offensive tackle Cooper Javorsky of San Juan Hills High received his first football scholarship offer.

By May, there were 15 and counting. Any college recruiter who dropped by spring practice to see his size or view his game film from 2024 when he didn’t give up any sacks immediately knew what they were witnessing.

In the recruiting world, it’s called “blowing up.”

“He’s had a tremendous offseason,” coach Robert Frith said.

By early June, he had committed to UCLA with the outlook to one day play center.

405 today. Just a number unless it shows up on game day. Next rep. Next practice. Friday night lights! @sjhhsfootball #BuiltInTheBadlands pic.twitter.com/gEMiCQJ0lT — Cooper Javorsky (@CooperJavorsky) July 2, 2025

He set a school record by bench pressing 405 pounds. He grew to 6 feet 4 1/2 and 295 pounds. He made it to the second day of CIF wrestling in the heavyweight division and competed in the shotput and discus during the track and field season.

“I’ve been lifting two to three times a day,” Javorsky said. “I’ve been trying to eat right. I haven’t had much time with friends, but at the end of the day, I’m working toward a goal, and I want that really bad. I’m working really hard to play in college and hopefully going to the league.’

He certainly has college sports success in his family. Older brother Jake, who was a standout linebacker for San Juan Hills, plays for Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. Two older sisters played softball and soccer for Northern Colorado and UC Irvine, respectively.

Cooper Javorsky of San Juan Hills has grown to 6 feet 4.5 and 295 pounds and become a college football line prospect. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

As the “baby” in the family, Cooper got lucky.

“I definitely got the size genetics,” he said.

He got to play with Jake when he was a sophomore and admires his determination as a linebacker.

“He’s nuts,” Javorsky said. “He’s knocked out kids before. It’s hard to beat him.”

Jake used to “whip him” if there were any family squabbles. “I’m only recently bigger,” Javorsky said. “He was always so strong.“

As San Juan Hills’ starting right tackle, Javorsky has the assignment of protecting the blind side of left-handed quarterback Timmy Herr. The responsibility came even though he’s only been playing tackle football since he was in eighth grade.

All those other sports he plays helps in football.

“With shotput, it’s a pure explosion sport,” he said. “In discus, you have to learn technique. It helps with footwork and the mental aspect. Wrestling is footwork and hand placement and overall knowledge of where your body is and where your feet are.”

Frith sees a player with a bright future in football.

“I’m really proud of him and his hard work,” he said. “He did a phenomenal job last season but wasn’t done physically. He’s still growing.”

As his college options increased, Javorsky planned to embrace any and all opportunities.

“I want to meet everyone,” he said.

Then he decided to end the recruitment on June 12 with his commitment to UCLA, the same school where former San Juan Hills and NFL lineman Sean Rhyan came from.

To see his hard work pay off and see college recruiters validating his growth as a player and person is what Javorsky is most grateful for.

“It was a dream and now has become reality,” he said. “I’m thankful for my dad, my brother, my coach. It’s a very humbling moment.”

Sunday: Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Mikhal Johnson.

Offensive linemen to watch

Elisha Faamatuainu, Murrieta Valley, 6-5, 300, Sr.: Cal commit proved himself last season with versatility

Kaden Franco, St. John Bosco, 6-4, 295, Jr.: He’s finally healthy, so beware next two seasons

Blake Graham, Leuzinger, 6-3, 280, Sr.: Cal Poly commit has the size and athleticism to dominate

Kodi Greene, Mater Dei, 6-6, 320, Sr.: Washington commit was top linemen in Trinity League last season

Josh Haney, JSerra, 6-4, 280, Sr.: Fresno St. commit fits well with JSerra’s tradition of producing top linemen

Cooper Javorsky, San Juan Hills, 6-4, 295, Sr.: UCLA commit keeps growing and improving

Lucas Rhoa, Orange Lutheran, 6-4, 280, Jr.: Making impressive strides to improve

Sam Utu, Orange Lutheran, 6-5, 295, Sr.: Alabama commit is nasty blocker

Elisha Mueller, Servite, 6-4, 300, So.: College coaches will be standing in line to recruit him

Malik White, Rancho Cucamonga, 6-5, 310, Sr.: San Diego State commit has great work ethic