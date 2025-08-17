Sierra Canyon’s Mikhal Johnson is one of many difference-makers on defensive line

Defensive standout Mikhal Johnson of Sierra Canyon High makes a catch for his first ever reception, a touchdown on tackle-eligible play.

Sixth in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Mikhal Johnson, Sierra Canyon defensive lineman.

Mikhal Johnson, 6 feet 2 and 255 pounds, has played defense all his football life. Then came the moment last season when Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse gave him a chance to catch a pass from quarterback Wyatt Becker in a Mission League championship game against Gardena Serra.

Johnson called it “something out of a movie.”

“We practiced it a couple times during the week,” Johnson said. “Coach called me over, ‘We’re running the play.’ I lined up at tight end. I did a fake block. I go out, nobody is guarding me. This is it. Wyatt throws me the ball over my shoulder. I catch it. It was like, ‘Yes.’ I was so excited. My first ever touchdown the first time I played a skill position in my life.”

Nothing comes as a surprise for Johnson, who also had a baseball game in the spring in which he hit two home runs and had seven RBIs against Camarillo.

Ivy League football schools have been lining up trying to get him to consider their experience of academics and athletics. He had 16 tackles for losses last season.

“I think he’s almost unblockable,” Ellinghouse said. “I’ve seen him screw up several of my practices and go up against some the best high school players in the world. He’s a perfect combination of strength and twitchiness. He has long arms and deceptive strength.”

Johnson is one of many outstanding defensive linemen and edge rushers set to make an impact this season. The position might be the strongest of any in Southern California when considering talent and depth.

Richard Wesley of Sierra Canyon changed his classification to class of 2026 because he’s been a standout since freshman year and is a Texas commit. Mater Dei has the most dominant lineman in Tomuhini Topui, a 315-pound USC commit known for throwing around blockers and running backs.

Khary Wilder of Gardena Serra, an Ohio State commit, is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 11 tackles for losses. Andrew Williams of Fremont is a 6-5, 220-pound USC commit trying to prove you can still make it out of the City Section. Sophomore Marcus Fakatou of Orange Lutheran and junior ElijaHarmon of Inglewood are big, strong and intimidating young stars in the making. Anthony Jones of Crean Lutheran is a UCLA commit known for his pass-rushing skills.

Malik Brooks of St. Pius X-St. Matthias is a 330-pound tackle committed to USC who knows how to take apart double teams. Devyn Blake of Edison has the size to cause havoc. Elijah Staples of Marquez is a defensive end who had 13 sacks as a sophomore. Dutch Horisk of St. John Bosco is an Oregon commit who had four sacks last season.

There’s many defensive linemen this season ready to be difference-makers, and Johnson fits right in.

He has used baseball to help him excel in football.

“I feel they both help me,” he said. “Baseball is good hands-eye coordination and because I’m a defensive linemen I use my hands a lot. Seeing a baseball, the reaction time is like an offensive lineman using their hands.”

Sierra Canyon is still trying to find a way to get past Mater Dei and St. John Bosco in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, a roadblock that most teams in Southern California have failed to get through.

“It’s a fire under our butts to keep going,” Johnson said. “We practice hard.”

Defensive linemen to watch

Malik Brooks, St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 6-4, 330, Sr. USC commit is big roadblock in the middle

Marcus Fakatou, Orange Lutheran, 6-7, 265, So. His talent level is off the charts

Dutch Horisk, St. St. John Bosco, 6-3, 240, Sr. Four-year starter is Oregon commit

Mikhal Johnson, Sierra Canyon, 6-2, 255, Sr. Had 16 tackles for losses

Anthony Jones, Crean Lutheran, 6-4, 285, Sr. UCLA commit keeps building up strength

Simote Katoanga, Santa Margarita, 6-5, 250, Sr. JSerra transfer is physical specimen

Izak Simpson, Simi Valley, 6-3, 260, Sr. Sacramento State commit has 29 sacks the last two years

Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei, 6-3, 320, Sr. USC commit could play for any college in the country

Richard Wesley, Sierra Canyon, 6-5, 250, Sr. Texas commit had nine sacks last season

Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra, 6-4, 260, Sr. Ohio State commit is four-year starter who shows up every game