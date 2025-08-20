San Pedro’s Dylan Moreno kicking his way to legendary status

San Pedro junior kicker Dylan Moreno was seven of nine on field goals last season.

Ninth and final in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Dylan Moreno, San Pedro kicker.

San Pedro football coach Corey Walsh remembers the first time seeing Dylan Moreno show up on campus as a freshman.

“He came here as a scrawny kicker at 100 pounds,” Walsh said.

Walking around campus, Moreno almost lived a secret life. No one would have dared to think he was a football player.

“Nah,” Moreno said. “They’re going to think I’m a regular student.”

By his sophomore season, Moreno was closing in on 130 pounds and making clutch field goals. He made a 38-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in regulation to tie the score against Carson. He made field goals from 27 and 32 yards against Banning in an overtime win at the Coliseum. He made seven of nine on field goals and 45 of 47 on PATs en route to an All-City season.

His focus this offseason has been on gaining strength and weight. He lifts alongside linemen and earns respect.

“You should see him in the weight room,” Walsh said. “Tiny guy who works hard.”

It should come as no surprise that the 5-foot-7 Moreno is gaining attention in the San Pedro community. His father, Wilmer, who made a 28-yard field goal for the Pirates in the 1997 City championship game against Taft at the Coliseum, has been telling San Pedro coaches for years about his son’s coming arrival.

Mike Walsh, the former San Pedro head coach and the father of Corey Walsh, said Wilmer bragged, “This kid is going to be good.”

Since fifth grade, Dylan and his father have been going to San Pedro to practice kicking.

“My dad took me to San Pedro because he always wanted me to be a kicker.,” Dylan said. “I was a soccer player. I liked playing football because it was something new. Ever since, I fell in love with the game.”

His challenge has been increasing his strength to be able to power the football into the end zone on kickoffs, forcing a touchback. Otherwise, Moreno might have to make a tackle. He says he’s ready.

“I’m not scared when I see people on the field,” he said. “I just have to do what I got to do. If he’s there, I have to tackle him. I’m ready for that.”

One of Moreno’s strengths so far has been thriving in pressure situations, earning the trust of his coach.

“His accuracy has been amazing,” Walsh said.

Said Moreno: “Kicking is mostly 70% mental and 30% physical. You have to be focused on what you’re doing. Of course, you’re going to get butterflies in your stomach, but I feel I can control it. I don’t really think about how far to kick it. I just kick the ball.”

Papa Walsh, who serves as a San Pedro assistant, used to tell a young Moreno, “You’re going to be that guy when you’re a senior.”

Now it’s up to Moreno to make himself look good going into his junior season.

“I’ve been grinding my butt off to prove that,” Moreno said. “I want to come off a legend at the school.”

Kickers/punters to watch

Gabriel Goroyan, Westlake, 5-11, 175, Jr.: Strong leg, relentless work habit

Jacob Kreinberg, Loyola, 6-0, 195, Sr.: Made 11 of 14 field goals last season

Aiden Migirdichian, Orange Lutheran, 5-11, 160, Sr.: Was nine for nine on field goals as a junior

Dylan Moreno, San Pedro, 5-7, 130, Jr.: Has proven he makes clutch field goals.

Carter Montgomery, Claremont, 6-1, 153, Sr.: Owns a school-record 48-yard field goal

Oscar Reyes Ramirez, Hemet, 5-9, 160, Sr.: Made 15 field goals last season

Jackson Shevin, Mira Costa, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Averaged 38 yards on punts as a junior

Jerry Shifman, Mater Dei, 5-11, 170, So.: Has made major strides in offseason

Carter Sobel, Sierra. Canyon, 5-9, 165, Jr.: Had 48-yard game-tying field goal last season

CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco, 5-11, 160, Sr.: Washington commit keeps getting better