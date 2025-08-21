Granada Hills’ double-wing formation works to perfection in 50-16 win

Granada Hills’ Troy Verso intercepts a pass during the Highlanders’ 50-16 win over North Hollywood on Thursday night.

Bucky Brooks is head football coach at Granada Hills High, where NFL Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway used to entertain with frozen rope passes. The stadium is named after Elway.

So understand how strange it is seeing a team run the double-wing formation to perfection and dominate without attempting a single pass.

The Highlanders ran the ball again and again in a 50-16 victory over North Hollywood on Thursday night, avenging a loss to the Huskies in last year’s City Section playoffs.

Jayden Garcia big sack for Granada Hills. End of 1, NH 7, GH 7 pic.twitter.com/ZTbtBIVwyx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 22, 2025

North Hollywood also runs the double wing but has added a spread passing game with new quarterback Logan Grant. It worked early on, with Grant completing passes of 18 and 32 yards on the Huskies’ opening possession for a 7-0 lead.

But that’s when the Highlanders unleashed All-City nose tackle Jayden Garcia, who became a one-man wrecking crew. He recorded a 12-yard sack on Grant and dropped two other ballcarriers for losses. He’s 6 feet 2, 275 pounds, and if he plays like he did on Thursday for the rest of the season, beware.

“He’s really a good player,” said Brooks, who’s also an NFL analyst. “He’s shown ability.”

Meanwhile, North Hollywood defensive players kept cramping as Granada Hills used the counter play in the double wing to continually hurt the Huskies.

Michael Osuna breaks away for 86-yard touchdown run for Granada Hills. (Craig Weston)

On the night, quarterback Drew Rosales ran for three touchdowns and had a 76-yard TD run. Wingback Michael Osuna scored two touchdowns, including one on an 86-yard run. Troy Verso had an interception and a touchdown run. Evan Barte-Plange recovered a fumble during a kickoff.

Granada Hills uses the double wing to perfection. Michael Osuna TD. North Hollywood 7, Granada Hills 7. 4:14 left in first. pic.twitter.com/qlKUXX9O8z — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 22, 2025

It was a productive first game for the Highlanders, who face Venice next week.

“It was a solid performance,” Brooks said. “It was something we can build on.”

Grayson Ramos of North Hollywood makes a catch on the first play of the game against Granada Hills’ Troy Verso. (Craig Weston)