Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY’S WEEK ZERO RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Granada Hills 50, North Hollywood 16

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Aliso Niguel 38, Beckman 3

Apple Valley 20, Orange Vista 6

Beaumont 58, San Jacinto 14

Big Bear 41, Riverside Prep 7

Bolsa Grande 66, Savanna 0

Chino Hills 40, Glendora 0

Covina 49, La Puente 35

Desert Hot Springs 32, Rubidoux 14

El Cajon Christian 42, Rancho Mirage 14

El Segundo 62, South Pasadena 34

Elsinore 60, Heritage 14

Etiwanda 36, Grand Terrace 13

Fountain Valley 24, Ocean View 7

Fontana 25, San Bernardino 17

Fountain Valley 24, Ocean View 7

Fullerton 40, Anaheim 6

Gabrielino 26, Century 14

Hawthorne vs. Lawndale at SoFi Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Huntington Beach 35, Orange 18

Laguna Beach 45, Chino 7

Marina 13, Santa Ana Foothill 7

Moreno Valley 14, Eisenhower 0

Mountain View 47, Glenn 21

Murrieta Mesa 33, Newport Harbor 27

Perris 32, Bloomington 30

Public Safety Academy 70, Warner 8

Ramona 13, Riverside North 0

Rosemead 48, Bosco Tech 0

San Gabriel 32, Whittier Christian 27

Summit 28, Ayala 13

Tahquitz 31, Hemet 13

Western 34, Salesian 31

Whittier 26, Temple City 0

Vista Murrieta 47, Great Oak 25

Yorba Linda 41, Mayfair 0

Yucca Valley 48, Arrowhead Christian 7

INTERSECTIONAL

Cottonwood West Valley 54, Sierra Vista 6

Los Osos 42, Narbonne 6

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Cornerstone Christian 63, Santa Clarita Christian 12
High School SportsSports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement