High school football: Thursday’s scores
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
THURSDAY’S WEEK ZERO RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Granada Hills 50, North Hollywood 16
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Aliso Niguel 38, Beckman 3
Apple Valley 20, Orange Vista 6
Beaumont 58, San Jacinto 14
Big Bear 41, Riverside Prep 7
Bolsa Grande 66, Savanna 0
Chino Hills 40, Glendora 0
Covina 49, La Puente 35
Desert Hot Springs 32, Rubidoux 14
El Cajon Christian 42, Rancho Mirage 14
El Segundo 62, South Pasadena 34
Elsinore 60, Heritage 14
Etiwanda 36, Grand Terrace 13
Fountain Valley 24, Ocean View 7
Fontana 25, San Bernardino 17
Fullerton 40, Anaheim 6
Gabrielino 26, Century 14
Hawthorne vs. Lawndale at SoFi Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Huntington Beach 35, Orange 18
Laguna Beach 45, Chino 7
Marina 13, Santa Ana Foothill 7
Moreno Valley 14, Eisenhower 0
Mountain View 47, Glenn 21
Murrieta Mesa 33, Newport Harbor 27
Perris 32, Bloomington 30
Public Safety Academy 70, Warner 8
Ramona 13, Riverside North 0
Rosemead 48, Bosco Tech 0
San Gabriel 32, Whittier Christian 27
Summit 28, Ayala 13
Tahquitz 31, Hemet 13
Western 34, Salesian 31
Whittier 26, Temple City 0
Vista Murrieta 47, Great Oak 25
Yorba Linda 41, Mayfair 0
Yucca Valley 48, Arrowhead Christian 7
INTERSECTIONAL
Cottonwood West Valley 54, Sierra Vista 6
Los Osos 42, Narbonne 6
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Cornerstone Christian 63, Santa Clarita Christian 12
