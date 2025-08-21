Advertisement
This week’s top high school football games

Quarterback Luke Fahey of Mission Viejo High throws a pass during a game last season.
Quarterback Luke Fahey and Mission Viejo High open the season Friday against Santa Margarita.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at two of this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills

Carson Palmer debuts as head coach for Santa Margarita, which has perhaps the toughest schedule in Southern California. It won’t be easy taking down quarterback Luke Fahey and the Diablos, but the return of Trent Mosley at receiver, the arrival of Trace Johnson at quarterback and a strong defensive line make this the most intriguing game of the night. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Eagle Rock at Granada Hills Kennedy

It’s two All-City quarterbacks going at it, with Liam Pasten vs. Diego Montes. Both teams are favored to win their respective leagues, so this is big for playoff seedings. The pick: Eagle Rock.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

