How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared
-
-
- Share via
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. Mater Dei (0-0) at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, Saturday; vs. Bishop Montgomery, Aug. 29
2. St. John Bosco (1-0) def. Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee, 31-0; vs. El Paso (Texas) Eastwood, Aug. 29
3. Orange Lutheran (0-0) at Miami Northwestern, Saturday; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Aug. 29
4. Sierra Canyon (1-0) def. JSerra, 35-0; at Oaks Christian, Aug. 29
5. Corona Centennial (1-0) def. Servite, 42-14; at Santa Margarita, Thursday
6. Mission Viejo (1-0) def. Santa Margarita, 7-3; at St. Paul, Aug. 29
7. Santa Margarita (0-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 7-3; vs. Corona Centennial, Thursday
8. Gardena Serra (1-0) def. Palos Verdes, 26-0; at Hamilton, Thursday
9. Servite (0-1) lost to Corona Centennial, 42-14; vs. Murrieta Valley, Aug. 29
10. Newbury Park (0-2) lost to Millikan, 49-20; vs. Arroyo Grande, Aug. 29
11. Cathedral (1-0) def. Loyola, 36-14; at Beaumont, Thursday
12. JSerra (0-1) lost to Serra Canyon, 35-0; vs. Damien, Aug. 29
13. Vista Murrieta (1-0) def. Great Oak, 41-25; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Aug. 29
14. Yorba Linda (1-0) def. Mayfair, 41-6; at Edison, Thursday
15. Edison (1-0) def. Clovis West, 20-13; vs. Yorba Linda, Thursday
16. San Juan Hills (0-0) vs. Chaparral (no score reported); at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
17. Oaks Christian (0-1) lost to Chaminade, 42-27; vs. Valencia, Aug. 29
18. Inglewood (0-2) lost to Fresno Central East, 41-12; vs. St. Bonaventure, Sept. 5
19. Chaparral (0-0) at San Juan Hills (no score reported); at San Clemente, Sept. 5
20. Corona Del Mar (1-0) def. Rancho Verde, 41-6; at Santa Barbara, Aug. 29
21. Damien (1-0) def. Aquinas, 20-13; at JSerra, Aug. 29
22. Palos Verdes (0-1) lost to Gardena Serra, 26-0; vs. Aiea Na Alii (Hawaii), Aug. 29
23. Downey (1-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 24-21; at Orange Vista, Aug. 29
24. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (0-1) lost to Downey, 24-21; at Bishop Alemany, Aug. 29
25. Oxnard Pacifica (1-0) def. West Ranch, 59-17; at Oxnard, Aug. 29
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.