How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

24. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (0-1) lost to Downey, 24-21; at Bishop Alemany, Aug. 29

22. Palos Verdes (0-1) lost to Gardena Serra, 26-0; vs. Aiea Na Alii (Hawaii), Aug. 29

19. Chaparral (0-0) at San Juan Hills (no score reported); at San Clemente, Sept. 5

18. Inglewood (0-2) lost to Fresno Central East, 41-12; vs. St. Bonaventure, Sept. 5

17. Oaks Christian (0-1) lost to Chaminade, 42-27; vs. Valencia, Aug. 29

16. San Juan Hills (0-0) vs. Chaparral (no score reported); at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

12. JSerra (0-1) lost to Serra Canyon, 35-0; vs. Damien, Aug. 29

10. Newbury Park (0-2) lost to Millikan, 49-20; vs. Arroyo Grande, Aug. 29

9. Servite (0-1) lost to Corona Centennial, 42-14; vs. Murrieta Valley, Aug. 29

7. Santa Margarita (0-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 7-3; vs. Corona Centennial, Thursday

3. Orange Lutheran (0-0) at Miami Northwestern, Saturday; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Aug. 29

1. Mater Dei (0-0) at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, Saturday; vs. Bishop Montgomery, Aug. 29

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

