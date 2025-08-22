Prep talk: John Michael Flint of Bishop Diego can leap, lead and study with the best

When it comes to athletes who deserve to be welcomed on a red carpet walk each time they show up for classes, the name of John Michael Flint of Bishop Diego High comes to mind.

He’s 6 feet 2 and 180 pounds, was the league player of the year in volleyball, has a 38-inch vertical leap that allows him to dunk a basketball or kill a volleyball at the blink of an eye, and starts for the football team at receiver and safety. He’s also an A student and the backup quarterback.

“We’re talking to him about doing some kicking,” football coach Tom Crawford said. “He can pretty much do anything you ask. He’s the complete student-athlete.”

Advertisement

He’s going to be a captain for the football team and also helps out with campus ministry.

“He’s mature beyond most high school kids’ years in terms of decisions he makes and how he relates to coaches and peers,” Crawford said. “I just like him because he has a great, quiet confidence and poise about him.”

He’s expected to also play basketball this coming season after not playing last season.

So get ready for the year of John Michael Flint showing the way at Bishop Diego.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.