High School Sports

High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores

By Los Angeles Times staff

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

King/Drew d. Jordan, forfeit

Lincoln 14, University 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

Classical Academy 14, Newbury Park 13

El Modena 14, Mission Viejo 0

Esperanza 27, El Modena 7

Esperanza 34, Warren 0

JSerra 39, Mission Viejo 0

JSerra 25, Warren 12

Newport Harbor 19, Classical Academy 0

Newport Harbor 25, La Serna 0

Palos Verdes 28, West Torrance 0

Sage Hill 7, Anaheim 0

Trabuco Hills 26, Irvine University 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Carlsbad 8, La Serna 7

Carlsbad 7, LA Marshall 0

Newbury Park 7, Torrey Pines 6

Torrey Pines 14, LA Marshall 6

Wilmington Banning 32, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Ayala 19, Thousand Oaks 6

Bonita 38, Covina 7

Camarillo 26, Rio Mesa 8

Downey 13, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Downey 54, Riverside North 0

Esperanza 7, Mission Viejo 6

Fullerton 37, Rosary Academy 6

Glendora 25, St. Lucy’s 6

JSerra 33, La Serna 6

Newport Harbor 12, Esperanza 7

Newport Harbor 20, Warren 0

Orange 12, Loara 0

Orange 14, Ocean View 0

Oxnard 31, Agoura 6

Palos Verdes 34, St. Bernard 0

Palos Verdes 50, Norwalk 0

Quartz Hill 13, Valencia 0

Rancho Cucamonga 26, Riverside North 25

San Gorgonio 14, Riverside Poly 6

Shadow Hills 19, Riverside Poly 6

Shadow Hills 38, San Gorgonio 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 56, Calabasas 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Oxnard Pacifica 6

St. Bernard 21, Norwalk 4

St. Bonaventure 33, Calabasas 12

Upland 26, Bonita 19

Upland 34, Covina 13

Westlake 28, Ayala 6

INTERSECTIONAL

Carlsbad 7, Classical Academy 6

Carlsbad 24, LA Marshall 0

JSerra 19, Carlsbad 0

Newport Harbor 13, Torrey Pines 6

Torrey Pines 12, Newbury Park 0

