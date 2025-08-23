High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
King/Drew d. Jordan, forfeit
Lincoln 14, University 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Classical Academy 14, Newbury Park 13
El Modena 14, Mission Viejo 0
Esperanza 27, El Modena 7
Esperanza 34, Warren 0
JSerra 39, Mission Viejo 0
JSerra 25, Warren 12
Newport Harbor 19, Classical Academy 0
Newport Harbor 25, La Serna 0
Palos Verdes 28, West Torrance 0
Sage Hill 7, Anaheim 0
Trabuco Hills 26, Irvine University 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Carlsbad 8, La Serna 7
Carlsbad 7, LA Marshall 0
Newbury Park 7, Torrey Pines 6
Torrey Pines 14, LA Marshall 6
Wilmington Banning 32, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Ayala 19, Thousand Oaks 6
Bonita 38, Covina 7
Camarillo 26, Rio Mesa 8
Downey 13, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Downey 54, Riverside North 0
Esperanza 7, Mission Viejo 6
Fullerton 37, Rosary Academy 6
Glendora 25, St. Lucy’s 6
JSerra 33, La Serna 6
Newport Harbor 12, Esperanza 7
Newport Harbor 20, Warren 0
Orange 12, Loara 0
Orange 14, Ocean View 0
Oxnard 31, Agoura 6
Palos Verdes 34, St. Bernard 0
Palos Verdes 50, Norwalk 0
Quartz Hill 13, Valencia 0
Rancho Cucamonga 26, Riverside North 25
San Gorgonio 14, Riverside Poly 6
Shadow Hills 19, Riverside Poly 6
Shadow Hills 38, San Gorgonio 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 56, Calabasas 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Oxnard Pacifica 6
St. Bernard 21, Norwalk 4
St. Bonaventure 33, Calabasas 12
Upland 26, Bonita 19
Upland 34, Covina 13
Westlake 28, Ayala 6
INTERSECTIONAL
Carlsbad 7, Classical Academy 6
Carlsbad 24, LA Marshall 0
JSerra 19, Carlsbad 0
Newport Harbor 13, Torrey Pines 6
Torrey Pines 12, Newbury Park 0
