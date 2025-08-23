High school football: Saturday’s scores
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Santa Rosa Academy 34, Cathedral City 6
El Dorado 30, Diamond Bar 0
Alhambra 21, South El Monte 20
INTERSECTIONAL
San Fernando 7, Trinity Classical Academy 6
Villa Park 26, Carson 22
Mater Dei 26, Aquinas (Fla.) 23
Orange Lutheran 17, Northwestern (Fla.) 13
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Downey Calvary Chapel 42, Entrepreneur 0
