High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

High school football scores
By Los Angeles Times staff

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Santa Rosa Academy 34, Cathedral City 6

El Dorado 30, Diamond Bar 0

Alhambra 21, South El Monte 20

INTERSECTIONAL

San Fernando 7, Trinity Classical Academy 6

Villa Park 26, Carson 22

Mater Dei 26, Aquinas (Fla.) 23

Orange Lutheran 17, Northwestern (Fla.) 13

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Downey Calvary Chapel 42, Entrepreneur 0

