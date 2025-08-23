Prep talk: Cramping is part of football’s season-opening rituals

Granada Hills High players hydrate before a game against North Hollywood as they try to avoid cramps.

For all the warnings, lectures and advice given to high school football players before their first game of the season to hydrate so they can avoid cramping, it still happens. For whatever reason, the pain begins, gets even more painful, then walking off the field becomes a chore.

“Game 1, for some reason in football, they cramp,” said Loyola High athletic trainer Tim Moscicki, in his 37th year. “Whether it’s lactic acid building up, anxiety or excitement, I’ve seen it for years.”

North Hollywood players were cramping repeatedly in their opening game on Thursday night against Granada Hills. Certainly hot weather doesn’t help, but everyone seemingly has a different strategy for dealing with cramps. There are so many supplements people could try a different one each day of the week.

“Once they start to cramp, it’s usually an uphill battle,” Moscicki said. “I don’t think it’s just the weather. I’ve seen cramps in cold weather, hot weather, in rain. Everyone has their own list how to treat — coconut water, bananas, pickle juice, mustard, Gatorade.”

St. John Bosco is using a supplement added to water called Lytening Hydration during its trip to Florida to help with cramping.

Let's see how the Trinity League does this weekend. No easy games.

Santa Margarita vs. Mission Viejo

St. John Bosco vs. Florida Manatee

JSerra vs. Sierra Canyon

Servite vs. Corona Centennial

Orange Lutheran vs. Florida Northwestern

Mater Dei vs. Florida St. Thomas Aquinas — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 22, 2025

“There’s no cure-all for cramps,” Moscicki said.

He advises players prepare two or three days before games with hydration. Just starting on game day won’t work.

What’s certain is players cramping on opening weekend and coaches asking their athletic trainers, “Why are we cramping?”

