High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 0.
RUSHING
• Quentin Pacelli, Garden Grove: Gained 380 yards and scored four touchdowns in loss to Los Amigos.
• Gatsbee Gumban, Covina: Rushed for 337 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Puente.
• Ryan Salcedo, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns in win over St. Paul.
• Nic Brubaker, Tesoro: Rushed for 168 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown run, in win over El Toro.
• Michael Osuma, Granada Hills: Rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in win over North Hollywood.
PASSING
• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown in win over Santa Margarita.
• Ashton Pannell, Long Beach Millikan: Passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns in win over Newbury Park.
• Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta: Completed 24 of 34 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns in win over Great Oak.
• Ryan Wiacek, El Segundo: Passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns in win over South Pasadena.
• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns in win over Eagle Rock.
• Liam Pasten, Eagle Rock: Passed for 389 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for another in loss to Kennedy.
• Ford Green, Westlake: The freshman completed 15 of 18 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns in win over Golden Valley.
• Dominick Catalano, Corona Centennial: Passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns in win over Servite.
• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Completed 15 of 21 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Loyola.
• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in loss to San Juan Hills.
RECEIVING
• Blake Wong, Norco: Caught nine passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in win over Cajon.
• Braedon Miller, Beaumont: Caught nine passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Jacinto.
• Keawe Browne, Corona Centennial: Had four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns in win over Servite.
DEFENSE
• Jayden Garcia, Granada Hills: Had three tackles for losses in win over North Hollywood.
• Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra: Recorded three sacks in shutout win over Palos Verdes.
• Richard Wesley, Sierra Canyon: Had two tackles for losses, including one of his team’s four sacks, in shutout win over JSerra.
• Oscar Aguilar, Downey: Had nine tackles in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
• Dylan Edwards, Salesian: Had 14 tackles in loss to Western.
• King’leon Sheard, Narbonne: Had two sacks among eight tackles in loss to Los Osos.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Mark Lacob, North Hollywood: Made 40-yard field goal against Granada Hills.
• Isaiah Murguia, Mission Viejo: He had punts of 40, 54 and 54 yards in win over Santa Margarita.
• Antonio Vidal, L.A. Wilson: Went six for six on PATs and made 38-yard field goal in win over Grant.
• Aidan Pacheco, Salesian: Made a 47-yard field goal in loss to Western.
