High school football top performers in the Southland

Mission Viejo quarterback Luke Fahey evades the rush of Santa Margarita’s Via Manutai.

A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 0.

RUSHING

• Quentin Pacelli, Garden Grove: Gained 380 yards and scored four touchdowns in loss to Los Amigos.

• Gatsbee Gumban, Covina: Rushed for 337 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Puente.

• Ryan Salcedo, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns in win over St. Paul.

• Nic Brubaker, Tesoro: Rushed for 168 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown run, in win over El Toro.

• Michael Osuma, Granada Hills: Rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in win over North Hollywood.

PASSING

Jack Junker catches 33-.yard TD pass from Luke Fahey. Junker used to play at Santa Margarita. 7-3 Mission Viejo with 1:31 left in third. pic.twitter.com/1MAx5shs2q — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 23, 2025

• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown in win over Santa Margarita.

• Ashton Pannell, Long Beach Millikan: Passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns in win over Newbury Park.

• Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta: Completed 24 of 34 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns in win over Great Oak.

• Ryan Wiacek, El Segundo: Passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns in win over South Pasadena.

• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns in win over Eagle Rock.

• Liam Pasten, Eagle Rock: Passed for 389 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for another in loss to Kennedy.

• Ford Green, Westlake: The freshman completed 15 of 18 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns in win over Golden Valley.

• Dominick Catalano, Corona Centennial: Passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns in win over Servite.

• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Completed 15 of 21 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Loyola.

• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in loss to San Juan Hills.

RECEIVING

• Blake Wong, Norco: Caught nine passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in win over Cajon.

• Braedon Miller, Beaumont: Caught nine passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Jacinto.

• Keawe Browne, Corona Centennial: Had four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns in win over Servite.

DEFENSE

• Jayden Garcia, Granada Hills: Had three tackles for losses in win over North Hollywood.

• Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra: Recorded three sacks in shutout win over Palos Verdes.

• Richard Wesley, Sierra Canyon: Had two tackles for losses, including one of his team’s four sacks, in shutout win over JSerra.

• Oscar Aguilar, Downey: Had nine tackles in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

• Dylan Edwards, Salesian: Had 14 tackles in loss to Western.

• King’leon Sheard, Narbonne: Had two sacks among eight tackles in loss to Los Osos.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Mark Lacob, North Hollywood: Made 40-yard field goal against Granada Hills.

• Isaiah Murguia, Mission Viejo: He had punts of 40, 54 and 54 yards in win over Santa Margarita.

• Antonio Vidal, L.A. Wilson: Went six for six on PATs and made 38-yard field goal in win over Grant.

• Aidan Pacheco, Salesian: Made a 47-yard field goal in loss to Western.