Prep talk: Corona Centennial receiver makes one-handed catch, becomes media sensation
-
-
- Share via
Ty Plinski, a 6-foot-3 senior receiver at Corona Centennial Hifh who made one catch all last season, became a media sensation on Friday night when he pulled off a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch in a win over Servite, landing him the No. 1 play on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
“I barely played last year,” he said Saturday.
When he woke up, he said his phone was “blowing up.” He said he received more than 50 text messages from friends, coaches and recruiters.
“I’ve been training a lot, and it’s been part of my training routine,” he said of making one-handed catches. “It was the perfect opportunity, and I just fully extended.”
Quarterback Dominick Catalano dropped the ball, picked it up and found Plinski, who also used his lacrosse skills to make the catch.
“The zip how fast that ball comes in, it’s a lot of hand-eye coordination,” he said of lacrosse.
Plinski finished with four receptions in a 42-14 victory.
Asked why he’s kept playing, Plinski said, “It’s my passion. I love it. All my teammates are amazing.”
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.