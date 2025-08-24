Prep talk: Corona Centennial receiver makes one-handed catch, becomes media sensation

Ty Plinski of Corona Centennial High made a spectacular one-handed catch in the end zone on Friday night.

Ty Plinski, a 6-foot-3 senior receiver at Corona Centennial Hifh who made one catch all last season, became a media sensation on Friday night when he pulled off a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch in a win over Servite, landing him the No. 1 play on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Seems like every year we have a player that develops overtime, trusts the process and shines as a senior. @TPlinski80 is that guy.

Coaches every year call late looking for a 6'3 WR that can make plays/go get it. Here you go... 17 years old, no holdback, dual-sport athlete. https://t.co/SzNmLnw8VR — Anthony Catalano (@QBCatalano) August 23, 2025

“I barely played last year,” he said Saturday.

When he woke up, he said his phone was “blowing up.” He said he received more than 50 text messages from friends, coaches and recruiters.

“I’ve been training a lot, and it’s been part of my training routine,” he said of making one-handed catches. “It was the perfect opportunity, and I just fully extended.”

Quarterback Dominick Catalano dropped the ball, picked it up and found Plinski, who also used his lacrosse skills to make the catch.

Advertisement

“The zip how fast that ball comes in, it’s a lot of hand-eye coordination,” he said of lacrosse.

Plinski finished with four receptions in a 42-14 victory.

Asked why he’s kept playing, Plinski said, “It’s my passion. I love it. All my teammates are amazing.”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.