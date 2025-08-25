Bishop Montgomery forfeits football game to No. 1 Mater Dei

Coach Raul Lara’s Mater Dei squad will improve to 2-0 on the young season with Bishop Montgomery forfeiting their scheduled game against the Monarchs.

Bishop Montgomery told officials at Mater Dei on Monday that it will not be able to play its scheduled football game Friday at Santa Ana Stadium, thus forfeiting to the No. 1-ranked Monarchs.

Numerous Bishop Montgomery players are subject to possible one-game suspensions for leaving the bench with 24 seconds left on Saturday in Honolulu during a 24-17 loss to St. Louis, another Catholic school.

See you all next Friday pic.twitter.com/JmJ8ilVVT8 — Mater Dei Football (@MDFootball) August 25, 2025

The Southern Section assigned its South Bay officials unit on Monday to review video to determine which Bishop Montgomery players had left the bench, which would be a violation of CIF rules.

It has been a rough start for Bishop Montgomery, which already had five players declared ineligible by the Southern Section after a violation of bylaw 202, which involves providing false information after transferring.

Mater Dei opened its season Saturday with a victory in Florida and will move to 2-0 on the season. Bishop Montgomery drops to 0-2.

