The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings

Granada Hills Kennedy quarterback Diego Montes, right, and Eagle Rock quarterback Liam Pasten stand next to each other after Kennedy’s 59-56 win on Friday night.

1. BIRMINGHAM (1-0). Jimmy Renteria caught a touchdown pass and scored on a fake punt, and quarterback Kevin Hawkins rushed for 150 yards in a win over Hart.

2027 @ChrisFieldsIII takes command and shows he is a true Dual Threat QB. Efficient and effective. 65% completion rating going 15/23 for 195 yards 2 TDs, 8 carries for 78 yards. Coaches this young man is a program changer. 6’1.5 190 lbs with a 4.0 gpa!!!! @CoachWLowe… https://t.co/fvrtmrbeuA — Coach Edward Humpherys (@EdwardHumpherys) August 24, 2025

2. CARSON (0-1). Colts dropped a close game to Villa Park in opener, showing promise.

3. PALISADES (0-0). Dolphins ready to unleash the passing duo of Jack Thomas and Demare Dezeurn in opener on Thursday against Harvard-Westlake.

4. SAN PEDRO (0-1). Pirates were surprisingly flat in defeat to Torrance and play Kennedy on Thursday.

5. GARFIELD (0-0). New field, new coach and new expectations for the Bulldogs.

6. DORSEY (0-0). Dons get tested with season opener at Carson on Thursday night to decide Open Division playoff berth.

7. KENNEDY (1-0). Quarterback Diego Montes was magnificent in 59-56 win over Eagle Rock.

8. EAGLE ROCK (0-1). Liam Pasten had a school-record seven touchdown passes in loss to Kennedy.

9. BANNING (1-0). Pilots start with 44-14 win over South East.

10. KING/DREW (1-0). Big test vs. Culver City on Thursday night.