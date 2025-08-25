The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings
1. BIRMINGHAM (1-0). Jimmy Renteria caught a touchdown pass and scored on a fake punt, and quarterback Kevin Hawkins rushed for 150 yards in a win over Hart.
2. CARSON (0-1). Colts dropped a close game to Villa Park in opener, showing promise.
3. PALISADES (0-0). Dolphins ready to unleash the passing duo of Jack Thomas and Demare Dezeurn in opener on Thursday against Harvard-Westlake.
4. SAN PEDRO (0-1). Pirates were surprisingly flat in defeat to Torrance and play Kennedy on Thursday.
5. GARFIELD (0-0). New field, new coach and new expectations for the Bulldogs.
6. DORSEY (0-0). Dons get tested with season opener at Carson on Thursday night to decide Open Division playoff berth.
7. KENNEDY (1-0). Quarterback Diego Montes was magnificent in 59-56 win over Eagle Rock.
8. EAGLE ROCK (0-1). Liam Pasten had a school-record seven touchdown passes in loss to Kennedy.
9. BANNING (1-0). Pilots start with 44-14 win over South East.
10. KING/DREW (1-0). Big test vs. Culver City on Thursday night.
