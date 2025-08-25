Advertisement
Prep talk: QBs Gavin Gray, Jeremy Pacheco return from 2024 injuries to lead teams to victory

Agoura quarterback Gavin Gray returned last week after missing much of the 2024 season with a knee injury.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A year ago, quarterbacks Gavin Gray of Agoura and Jeremy Pacheco of University suffered season-ending knee injuries that ruined their junior seasons.

On Friday, both returned healthy and victorious. Gray completed 17 of 22 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns in Agoura’’s win over Oak Park. He was injured in his team’s fourth game last season.

Pacheco, knocked out in the team’s season opener in 2024, had a touchdown pass in University’s win over Lincoln Friday.

Both endured months of rehab and hard work. They had to show patience not to return until they had fully healed. But they’re back and key figures in trying to help their teams succeed this season. ...

Bell and Eagle Rock have agreed to play a football game at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 5. ...

St. Francis sophomore golfer Jaden Soong was honored at halftime of the Golden Knights’ football game. He won the CIF state individual title last spring.
(St. Francis)

Sophomore golfer Jaden Soong of St. Francis received a trophy at halftime of his school’s football game on Friday for winning the CIF state individual golf championship last spring. All the adults want to play golf with him. They’d lose, too.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

