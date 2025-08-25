Prep talk: QBs Gavin Gray, Jeremy Pacheco return from 2024 injuries to lead teams to victory
-
-
- Share via
A year ago, quarterbacks Gavin Gray of Agoura and Jeremy Pacheco of University suffered season-ending knee injuries that ruined their junior seasons.
On Friday, both returned healthy and victorious. Gray completed 17 of 22 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns in Agoura’’s win over Oak Park. He was injured in his team’s fourth game last season.
Pacheco, knocked out in the team’s season opener in 2024, had a touchdown pass in University’s win over Lincoln Friday.
Both endured months of rehab and hard work. They had to show patience not to return until they had fully healed. But they’re back and key figures in trying to help their teams succeed this season. ...
Bell and Eagle Rock have agreed to play a football game at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 5. ...
Sophomore golfer Jaden Soong of St. Francis received a trophy at halftime of his school’s football game on Friday for winning the CIF state individual golf championship last spring. All the adults want to play golf with him. They’d lose, too.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.