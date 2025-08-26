Prep talk: ‘Do not sleep on the City Section,’ Kennedy quarterback Diego Montes says
Granada Hills Kennedy quarterback Diego Montes talks about why he plays for football for a City Section school.
During an interview that will be aired on Thursday for “Friday Night Live” on The Times’ X account, Kennedy All-City quarterback Diego Montes was asked about players in the City Section being overlooked.
That produced a response, “Do not sleep on the City Section.”
“I can’t afford to play for a private school,” he said. “I don’t think where you play should matter that great. You’re telling me if I play for a private school, that makes me any better than I am now? No. There’s talent in the City Section.”
Montes accounted for seven touchdowns (four running) in a 56-51 win over Eagle Rock last week.
