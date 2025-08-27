Prep talk: When it comes to analyzing sports data, ECR’s Lincoln Elbert is future star

While Lincoln Elbert of El Camino Real High was making two catches and contributing four tackles in his team’s season-opening 34-0 win over Knight last week, people were unaware that they were watching a future sports data expert.

With a 4.4 grade-point average and a 1540 score out of possible 1600 on the SAT, Elbert has the brains to do whatever he wants. He loves math, statistics and sports, so becoming someone who analyzes sports data is in his wheelhouse. And he knows sports other than football.

With MLB teams relying on metrics and other pro sports franchises joining the crowd, Elbert might be as much in demand in the future years as a first-round draft pick.

For now, he’s playing offense and defense with his red hair for El Camino Real. But coach Rick Hayashida might want to consult with Elbert for an analysis of ECR statistics too.

