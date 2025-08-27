Top high school football games in the Southland this week

Santa Margarita, coming off a 7-3 loss to Mission Viejo, will look to get receiver Trent Mosley into the end zone this week against Corona Centennial.

A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Corona Centennial (1-0) vs. Santa Margarita (0-1) at Trabuco Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial is trying to go to 2-0 against Trinity League teams after a 42-14 win over Servite. Quarterback Dominick Catalano made an impressive senior debut running the offense. It will be a lot tougher against a Santa Margarita defense with an active, aggressive front seven. Look for the Eagles to try to get the ball more often to receiver Trent Mosley. The pick: Santa Margarita.

FRIDAY

Valencia (1-0) at Chaminade (1-0), 7 p.m.

Chaminade upset Oaks Christian last week, showing off its very good offensive line. Valencia has a top dual-threat quarterback in Brady Bretthauer, plus explosive running back Brian Bonner. The pick: Valencia.