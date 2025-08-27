Advertisement
High School Sports

Top high school football games in the Southland this week

Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita runs with the ball while chased by Mission Viejo's Ryder Brown.
Santa Margarita, coming off a 7-3 loss to Mission Viejo, will look to get receiver Trent Mosley into the end zone this week against Corona Centennial.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Corona Centennial (1-0) vs. Santa Margarita (0-1) at Trabuco Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial is trying to go to 2-0 against Trinity League teams after a 42-14 win over Servite. Quarterback Dominick Catalano made an impressive senior debut running the offense. It will be a lot tougher against a Santa Margarita defense with an active, aggressive front seven. Look for the Eagles to try to get the ball more often to receiver Trent Mosley. The pick: Santa Margarita.

FRIDAY

Valencia (1-0) at Chaminade (1-0), 7 p.m.

Chaminade upset Oaks Christian last week, showing off its very good offensive line. Valencia has a top dual-threat quarterback in Brady Bretthauer, plus explosive running back Brian Bonner. The pick: Valencia.

More to Read

High School SportsSports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement