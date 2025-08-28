Santa Margarita rebounds from season-opening loss to defeat Corona Centennial

Carson Palmer won his first game as coach at his alma mater when Santa Margarita defeated Corona Cetennial in overtime Friday.

Carson Palmer had gotten used to the simplicities of football being done for him.

Water jugs sat on sideline tables ready for hydration before he’d trot on the field for pregame warmups. Assistants would rush headsets to him so he could communicate with his coaches in the upper-level boxesduring his 15-year NFL career. Even the obvious, ensuring footballs for the game, was an afterthought.

Outside of the hunger built after a 7-3 loss to Mission Viejo in his Santa Margarita High coaching debut, it was the intricacies and logistics of being a high school football coach at his alma mater on gameday that struck a chord for Palmer. Palmer sure remembered the feeling of victory, however, in a 33-27 overtime victory over Corona Centennial (1-1) at Trabuco Hills High on Thursday night.

“It feels good when you’re a player, it feels good when you’re a coach,” said Palmer, who volunteered for the Santa Margarita coaching staff last year before being hired as head coach. “There is no difference — and the losses hurt the same whether you’re a player or coach.”

Freshman running back Adrian Petero broke three tackles, fighting his way into the end zone from the one-yard line to clinch the win moments after Eagles senior linebacker Leki Holani batted down Centennial quarterback Dominick Catalano’s pass on fourth down to set up the winning drive.

“Honestly, it feels great that [the coaching staff] put that much trust into me to put it in the end zone,” said Petero, who finished with 75 rushing yards and one touchdown in on nine carries. “And I’m also thankful for all the coaches and also my linemen. They did their best. They pushed their limits.”

Palmer’s overtime playcalling powered Santa Margarita to the win after succumbing to a Huskies 13-point comeback in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 27.

Santa Margarita (1-1) swarmed the Huskies signal-caller for three interceptions and a fumble in the first half, capitalizing for three touchdowns and responding from a shock, double-pass 60-yard touchdown from Centennial on the first play of the game.

Santa Margarita sophomore defensive back Ca’ron Williams had two of those picks, the first of which was a 58-yard pick six to put the Eagles ahead 20-7 just before the end of the second quarter.

Trace Johnson, the Eagles’ senior transfer quarterback from Buchholz High in Gainesville, Fla., struck for the first touchdown of the Palmer era, escaping pressure in the pocket to trek for a 15-yard rushing score in the first quarter.

He’d built a quick connection with sophomore wide receiver Ryan Clark — in lieu of senior wideout Trent Mosley’s absence, who was in a walking boot and hoping to return for Las Vegas Bishop Gorman in a few weeks) — and struck for a 21-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to take the lead.

Clark recorded a career-high 81 receiving yards on eight receptions. Johnson tallied 205 passing yards to go with his two passing touchdowns and one rushing score.

Centennial, however, was without head coach Matt Logan on Thursday night.

The legendary Huskies coach, who has tallied 296-career wins, went for a regular checkup, acting coach Anthony Catalano said, but after some “irregularities” arose during his doctor’s appointment, Logan was held at the hospital for further evaluation.

Anthony Catalano, the brother of Huskies quarterback Dominick Catalano — who met with receiver Ty Plinski for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 27 — said Logan was in good spirits

Santa Margarita next plays at Palmdale Highland, while Centennial will next face Bingham (Utah) at home.