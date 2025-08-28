Gardena Serra rolls to shutout victory over L.A. Hamilton

Gardena Serra defensive tackle Khary Wilder gets his arm up as Hamilton freshman quarterback Thaddeus Breaux releases a pass from the pocket on Friday night.

Wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses, a Tommy Hilfiger suit, Kenneth Cole loafers and a green tie, coach Elijah Asante came dressed for success on Thursday night for the first game on L.A. Hamilton High’s new grass field. He couldn’t schedule No. 1-ranked Mater Dei because one of its opponents declined to move a game date, but No. 8 Gardena Serra wasn’t a bad alternative.

Asante kept insisting his team, coming off a 2-9 season, would pull off a surprise against the Cavaliers.

“Cassius Clay beat Sonny Liston. Buster Douglas beat Mike Tyson. Villanova beat Georgetown,” he said referring to sports upsets in boxing and college basketball.

An amused Serra coach Scott Altenberg saw Asante scout his scrimmage against Servite, saw him on the sideline for the Cavaliers’ shutout win over Palos Verdes last week and welcomed any challenge the Yankees could offer.

There wasn’t much pushback. Serra’s defense, led by its super fast secondary, standout lineman Khary Wilder and hard hitting DeVohn Moutra Jr., dominated from start to finish in a 47-0 rout of the Yankees. It was 33-0 at halftime, and highly regarded freshman quarterback Thaddeus Breaux of Hamilton was getting a lesson in what playing a Southern Section Division 1 opponent looks like.

Breaux began the game with a 21-yard pass play, the first of what will be many completions in his high school career. But there were few opportunities after that. He finished the first half 10-of-21 passing for 58 yards and finished 18 of 32 for 111 yards. Serra (2-0) had too much speed and too many weapons on defense to allow Breaux any freedom to use his strong arm. Serra’s hasn’t allowed any points in two games.

Ryan Bose uncovered for 39-yard TD. Serra 20, Hamilton 0 pic.twitter.com/iIJFKNRK6D — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 29, 2025

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers did what they wanted on offense, helped by Hamilton’s refusal to punt on fourth down. Running back Jayshawn Edwards ran for two touchdowns, Duvay Williams caught a touchdown pass from Nicolas Johnson and Ryan Bose had a 39-yard touchdown reception.

The closing speed of Serra’s Devohn Moutra. pic.twitter.com/pvLJRVMPV9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 29, 2025

It’s clear after only two games, Serra is on a collision course to face Sierra Canyon in an Oct. 3 game that likely will decide the Mission League title. In Ohio State-bound Wilder, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior, Serra has a player that one blocker alone will not be able to handle.

Hamilton freshman quarterback Thaddeus Breaux. (Craig Weston)

“He’s tough to block,” Altenberg said. “He’s getting stronger and faster. We can’t block him in practice at all. It’s useless.”

Wilder & Moutra. Pretty good players at Gardena Serra. 47-0 over Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/jDlUKvN9Dn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 29, 2025

Wilder is Serra’s best defensive lineman since Rasheem Green, who recently retired from the NFL. It also helps to have a group of defensive backs as good as it gets, from Wesley Ace to Williams. And Moutra is like a heat-seeking missile when he launches toward the ballcarrier.

“Wilder and Moutra have been amazing,” Altenberg said.

Wilder refused to be satisfied in the offseason despite gaining accolades from college recruiters.

“I’ve just been dedicated to getting better,” Wilder said. “I feel this whole offseason I’ve had a chip on my shoulder to dominate.”

Suit and green ties. The Hamilton Yankees. City Section. pic.twitter.com/ftEROnRM3A — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 28, 2025

Before the game, Hamilton players were treated to a spaghetti and toasted sourdough bread dinner created by the mother of 285-pound tackle Micah Butler, Natasha, an executive chef. Wearing suits and green ties, the players were following the edict of their coach to act classy and be thankful and polite.

Hamilton tackle Micah Butler with his mother, Natasha, an executive chef who helped put together the Yankees’ pregame meal. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The start time was delayed by 40 minutes because officials arrived late having to do double duty with a day game. Next up for Hamilton is a matchup with Crenshaw. Serra faces 3-0 Los Alamitos.

Hamilton coach Elijah Asante poses next to campus mural of Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)