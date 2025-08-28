Advertisement
How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

By Los Angeles Times staff

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Thursday:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. Mater Dei (2-0) def. Bishop Montgomery, forfeit; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Sept. 5

2. St. John Bosco (1-0) vs. El Paso (Texas) Eastwood, Friday; vs. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, Sept. 5

3. Orange Lutheran (1-0) vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; at Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Sept. 5

4. Sierra Canyon (1-0) at Oaks Christian, Friday; vs. Honolulu Punahou, Sept. 5

5. Corona Centennial (1-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 33-27 (OT); vs. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Sept. 6

6. Mission Viejo (1-0) at St. Paul, Friday; vs. Folsom, Sept. 5

7. Santa Margarita (1-1) def. Corona Centennial, 33-27 (OT); at Highland, Sept. 5

8. Gardena Serra (2-0) def. Hamilton, 47-0; vs. Los Alamitos, Sept. 5

9. Cathedral (1-1) lost to Beaumont, 52-31; vs. River Ridge (La.) Curtis Christian, Sept. 5

10. Vista Murrieta (1-0) vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday; vs. Bishop Amat, Sept. 12

11. Yorba Linda (2-0) def. Edison, 21-17; at San Jacinto, Thursday

12. Edison (1-1) lost to Yorba Linda, 21-17; vs. Lakewood, Sept. 5

13. San Juan Hills (1-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 41-0; vs. Chino Hills

14. Chaminade (1-0) vs. Valencia, Friday; at Servite, Sept. 5

15. Los Alamitos (3-0) def. Narbonne, 48-0; at Gardena Serra, Sept. 5

16. JSerra (0-1) vs. Damien, Friday; at Honolulu Kamehameha, Sept. 5

17. Servite (0-1) vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; at Honolulu Kamehameha, Sept. 5

18. Corona Del Mar (1-0) at Santa Barbara, Friday; Lakewood (Colo.) Green Mountain, Sept. 6

19. Damien (1-0) at JSerra, Friday; vs. St. Paul, Sept. 5

20. Downey (1-0) at Orange Vista, Friday; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Sept. 5

21. Oxnard Pacifica (1-0) at Oxnard, Friday; vs. Newbury Park, Sept. 5

22. Leuzinger (1-0) vs. Palmdale, Friday; vs. Bishop Montgomery, Sept. 5

23. Long Beach Millikan (2-0) vs. Loyola, Friday; at Downey, Sept. 5

24. Oaks Christian (0-1) vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; at Bakersfield Liberty, Sept. 5

25. Palos Verdes (0-1) vs. Aiea Na Alii (Hawaii), Friday; vs. Carson, Sept. 5

