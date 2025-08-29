Valencia’s flashy duo too much for Chaminade

Valencia’s DeShawn Palmer (left) and Brady Bretthauer celebrate after helping push running back Brian Bonner into the end zone for a touchdown in 34-20 win over Chaminade.

Running back Brian Bonner of Valencia High was handed the ball at the five-yard line and halted by Chaminade tacklers at the two. That’s when the pushing began. First there were three teammates, led by quarterback Brady Bretthauer, pushing the pile from behind. Soon there was five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 teammates offensive players joining in making sure Bonner recorded a touchdown.

“That was fun,” Bonner said. “I didn’t have to do any work. They just pushed me into the end zone.”

Brian Bonner was sick last week. This week he might make Chaminade sick. 32-yard TD run. Valencia 6, Chaminade 0! pic.twitter.com/B8BXNOX5bt — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 30, 2025

It was that kind of a night for Valencia (2-0) in a 34-20 road victory over Chaminade. The Vikings got physical. Bonner, who has committed to Washington, rushed for 159 yards in 21 carries and scored two touchdowns. Bretthauer completed 12 of 16 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another.

“Win the push. That’s what we are all about,” Bretthauer said.

Coach Larry Muir pulled off a trick play his team had been practicing all week. Named “Snake,” Bretthauer took the snap, faked a handoff on a fly sweep, faked a handoff on a reverse and found a wide open Nico Funez for a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter for a 27-14 lead.

Advertisement

Caysen Badawi led Valencia’s defense with two interceptions. Chaminade got some big plays, including touchdown receptions of 83 and 50 yards from Beau Lindus, but the physicality of the Vikings up front along the offensive and defensive lines made Muir scream to the players in a postgame huddle, “Listen — we got physical.”

The Valencia Push. Brian Bonner gets TD with a little push from his friends. Valencia 20, Chaminade 7. Late first half. pic.twitter.com/KvlEwuT7id — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 30, 2025

Chaminde drove 80 yards at the end of the first half with less than one minute left to cut its deficit to 20-14 at halftime. Marquis Jones caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Pooley, who had 267 yards passing in the game. Jones rushed for 82 yards.

Otherwise, it was the Bonner show. He had a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He had a 44-yard run in the second half in which he turned on his afterburners.

Beau Lindus 83-yard TD. Chaminade 7, Valencia 6. pic.twitter.com/ruBdxjuIe8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 30, 2025

The duo of Bretthauer and Bonner is going to be difficult to deal with all season. Bretthauer’s ability to run and pass, and make decisions when to give the ball to the speedy Bonner, offers options on offense.

“I think he’s a million bucks,” Muir said of Bretthauer. “He does everything well. Every intangible he’s off the charts — competitiveness, leadership, work ethic.”

Advertisement

Valencia is the clear favorite to win the Foothill League and gets a matchup against Bishop Amat next week.

It was a night of intriguing scores. Sierra Canyon’s defense continues to produce shutouts. The latest was a 63-0 win over Oaks Christian. Orange Lutheran rallied for a 27-24 win over Rancho Cucamonga. Orange Lutheran and Sierra Canyon meet Sept. 18. Chaminade (1-1) will next play Servite (1-1), a winner over Murrieta Valley.