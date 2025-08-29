Crespi continues its steady progress to improve in football

Receiver Blue McFarland (left) and quarterback Chase Curren of Crespi High are both sophomores.

Crespi High remains the only football team in San Fernando Valley history to win a Southern Section Division 1 championship. It happened in 1986 when a sophomore running back named Russell White lifted the Celts to victory in the championship game over St. john Bosco.

Crespi coach Brad Vonnahme was hired in December 2022 after an 0-10 season. Then came seasons of 2-8 and 5-6.

Last week, the Celts, under the leadership and skills of sophomore quarterback Chase Curren, defeated Gardena 34-0. He passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

“Chase has a very talented arm,” Vonnahme said. “He did some really good things in the first game. He’s on the right track.”

Next up is Golden Valley on Friday in the Celts’ home opener.

“I believe we’re headed in the right direction,” Vonnahme said. “As a coach, you’re always evaluating. We’re headed where we want to be. I’m hoping when the season is done, it’s another leap forward.”

A combination of promising sophomores and some talented seniors has Crespi hoping for more improvement this season. Senior defensive linemen James Moffat and Somto Nwude started last week with dominant performances.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.