High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 1.
RUSHING
• Moyo Odebunmi, Cleveland: Rushed for 303 yards and five touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return, in win over Arleta.
• Demanie Bell, Westlake: Rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns in win over Agoura.
• AJ McBean, Mira Costa: Rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in win over St. Francis.
• Brian Bonner, Valencia: Rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns in win over Chaminade.
• Gavin Gutierrez, Servite: Rushed for 160 yards in win over Murrieta Valley.
• Adrian Petero, Santa Margarita: The freshman rushed for 103 yards and scored the winning touchdown in overtime to beat Corona Centennial.
PASSING
• Michael Wynn Jr., St. Genevieve: Completed 17 of 22 passes for 442 yards and six touchdowns in win over Antelope Valley.
• Jack Thomas, Palisades: Passed for 410 yards and five touchdowns in win over Harvard-Westlake.
• Jesse Saucedo, Monrovia: Passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns in win over Eagle Rock.
• Jeremiah Duhu, Beaumont: Passed for 186 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 167 yards in win over Cathedral.
• Isaiah Arriaza, Damien: Passed for 410 yards and four touchdowns in win over JSerra.
• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Was 23-of-26 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns in win over St. Paul.
• Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns in win over Peninsula.
RECEIVING
• Demare Dezeurn, Palisades: Caught 13 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns in win over Harvard-Westlake.
• Elias Redlew, San Pedro: Caught six passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in win over Kennedy.
• Eric Osorio, Damien: Caught 13 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown vs. JSerra.
DEFENSE
• DeVohn Moutra Jr., Gardena Serra: Recorded three tackles vs. Hamilton to help Serra get its second shutout of the season.
• Ca’ron Williams, Santa Margarita: Had two interceptions, including a pick-six, in win over Corona Centennial.
• Elyjah Staples, Marquez: Returned an interception for a touchdown, caught two touchdown passes and had two sacks in win over over Bell.
• Caysen Badawi, Valencia: Made two interceptions in win over Chaminade.
• Havon Finney, Sierra Canyon: Returned interception 85 yards for touchdown in win over Oaks Christian.
• Jeremiah Hugee, Los Angeles: Made 11 tackles, rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, caught two touchdowns in win over Grant.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Blaise Burwell, Edison: Returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in loss to Yorba Linda.
• Samael Cerritos, Cleveland: Went 10 for 10 on PATs in win over Arleta.
• Noah Thayer, JSerra: Made 53-yard field goal in loss to Damien.
• Nico Talbott, Mira Costa: Made 49-yard field goal in win over St. Francis.
• CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco: Made 47-yard field goal in win over El Paso (Texas) Eastwood.
