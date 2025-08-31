The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
-
-
- Share via
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking
1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Bishop Montgomery, forfeit; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. El Paso (Texas) Eastwood, 66-7; vs. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, Friday; 2
3. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) def. Oaks Christian, 63-0; vs. Honolulu Punahou, Saturday; 4
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 27-24; at Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Friday; 3
5. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. St. Paul, 58-14; vs. Folsom, Friday; 6
6. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1) def. Corona Centennial, 33-27 (OT); at Highland, Friday; 7
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 33-27 (OT); vs. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Saturday; 5
8. GARDENA SERRA (2-0) def. Hamilton, 47-0; vs. Los Alamitos, Friday; 8
9. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 35-17; vs. Bishop Amat, Sept. 12; 10
10. YORBA LINDA (2-0) def. Edison, 21-17; at San Jacinto, Thursday; 11
11. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 41-0; vs. Chino Hills, Friday; 13
12. SERVITE (1-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 56-35; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 17
13. DAMIEN (2-0) def. JSerra, 34-31; vs. St. Paul, Friday; 19
14. EDISON (1-1) lost to Yorba Linda, 21-17; vs. Friday; 12
15. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0) def. Narbonne, 48-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 15
16. BEAUMONT (2-0) def. Cathedral, 52-31; vs. Summit, Friday; NR
17. VALENCIA (2-0) def. Chaminade, 34-20; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; NR
18. DOWNEY (2-0) def. Orange Vista, 35-34; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday; 20
19. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0) def. Santa Barbara, 28-27; vs. Lakewood (Colo.) Green Mountain, Saturday; 18
20. CATHEDRAL (1-1) lost to Beaumont, 52-31; vs. River Ridge (La.) Curtis Christian, Friday; 9
21. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) def. Oxnard, 62-0; vs. Newbury Park, Friday; 21
22. LEUZINGER (2-0) def. Palmdale, 61-0; vs. Bishop Montgomery, Friday; 22
23. PALOS VERDES (1-1) def. Aiea Na Alii (Hawaii), 47-6; vs. Carson, Friday; 25
24. JSERRA (0-2) lost to Damien, 34-31; at Honolulu Kamehameha, Friday; 16
25. CHAMINADE (1-1) lost to Valencia, 34-20; at Servite, Friday; 14
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.