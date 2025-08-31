The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

More to Read

25. CHAMINADE (1-1) lost to Valencia, 34-20; at Servite, Friday; 14

24. JSERRA (0-2) lost to Damien, 34-31; at Honolulu Kamehameha, Friday; 16

20. CATHEDRAL (1-1) lost to Beaumont, 52-31; vs. River Ridge (La.) Curtis Christian, Friday; 9

14. EDISON (1-1) lost to Yorba Linda, 21-17; vs. Friday; 12

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 33-27 (OT); vs. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Saturday; 5

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Valencia’s Brian Bonner takes off on a 44-yard run against Chaminade. He rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

