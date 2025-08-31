Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Valencia's Brian Bonner takes off on a 44-yard run against Chaminade.
Valencia’s Brian Bonner takes off on a 44-yard run against Chaminade. He rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Bishop Montgomery, forfeit; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. El Paso (Texas) Eastwood, 66-7; vs. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, Friday; 2

3. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) def. Oaks Christian, 63-0; vs. Honolulu Punahou, Saturday; 4

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 27-24; at Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Friday; 3

5. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. St. Paul, 58-14; vs. Folsom, Friday; 6

6. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1) def. Corona Centennial, 33-27 (OT); at Highland, Friday; 7

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 33-27 (OT); vs. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Saturday; 5

Advertisement

8. GARDENA SERRA (2-0) def. Hamilton, 47-0; vs. Los Alamitos, Friday; 8

9. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 35-17; vs. Bishop Amat, Sept. 12; 10

10. YORBA LINDA (2-0) def. Edison, 21-17; at San Jacinto, Thursday; 11

11. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 41-0; vs. Chino Hills, Friday; 13

12. SERVITE (1-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 56-35; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 17

13. DAMIEN (2-0) def. JSerra, 34-31; vs. St. Paul, Friday; 19

14. EDISON (1-1) lost to Yorba Linda, 21-17; vs. Friday; 12

15. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0) def. Narbonne, 48-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 15

16. BEAUMONT (2-0) def. Cathedral, 52-31; vs. Summit, Friday; NR

17. VALENCIA (2-0) def. Chaminade, 34-20; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; NR

18. DOWNEY (2-0) def. Orange Vista, 35-34; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday; 20

19. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0) def. Santa Barbara, 28-27; vs. Lakewood (Colo.) Green Mountain, Saturday; 18

20. CATHEDRAL (1-1) lost to Beaumont, 52-31; vs. River Ridge (La.) Curtis Christian, Friday; 9

21. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) def. Oxnard, 62-0; vs. Newbury Park, Friday; 21

22. LEUZINGER (2-0) def. Palmdale, 61-0; vs. Bishop Montgomery, Friday; 22

23. PALOS VERDES (1-1) def. Aiea Na Alii (Hawaii), 47-6; vs. Carson, Friday; 25

24. JSERRA (0-2) lost to Damien, 34-31; at Honolulu Kamehameha, Friday; 16

25. CHAMINADE (1-1) lost to Valencia, 34-20; at Servite, Friday; 14

More to Read

High School SportsSports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement