The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings
-
-
- Share via
1. BIRMINGHAM (1-1). Playing good Southern Section teams always prepares Patriots for November.
2. CARSON (1-1). Colts shut out Dorsey and got another strong performance from QB Chris Fields.
3. PALISADES (1-0). Demare Dezeurn caught four touchdown passes in opening win over Harvard-Westlake.
4. SAN PEDRO (1-1). Receiver Elias Redlew caught six passes for 202 yards in win over Kennedy.
5. BANNING (2-0). Pilots have wins over South East and Huntington Park, with tests still to come.
6. GARFIELD (0-1). Bulldogs struggled in shut out loss to Bakersfield.
7. KENNEDY (1-1). Golden Cougars couldn’t handle San Pedro’s offense.
8. MARQUEZ (2-0). Elyjah Staples is big-time player as defensive end and tight end.
9. DORSEY (0-1). Dons started slow with loss to Carson.
10. EAGLE ROCK (0-2). The offense has put up 97 points in two close defeats.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.