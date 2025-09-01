The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Demare Dezeurn celebrates in the end zone after the first of his four touchdown catches in Palisades’ 37-34 victory over Harvard-Westlake on Thursday.

1. BIRMINGHAM (1-1). Playing good Southern Section teams always prepares Patriots for November.

2. CARSON (1-1). Colts shut out Dorsey and got another strong performance from QB Chris Fields.

3. PALISADES (1-0). Demare Dezeurn caught four touchdown passes in opening win over Harvard-Westlake.

Advertisement

4. SAN PEDRO (1-1). Receiver Elias Redlew caught six passes for 202 yards in win over Kennedy.

5. BANNING (2-0). Pilots have wins over South East and Huntington Park, with tests still to come.

6. GARFIELD (0-1). Bulldogs struggled in shut out loss to Bakersfield.

7. KENNEDY (1-1). Golden Cougars couldn’t handle San Pedro’s offense.

8. MARQUEZ (2-0). Elyjah Staples is big-time player as defensive end and tight end.

9. DORSEY (0-1). Dons started slow with loss to Carson.

10. EAGLE ROCK (0-2). The offense has put up 97 points in two close defeats.