Prep talk: All-American Kami Miner visits her alma mater, Redondo Union
Kami Miner, an All-American volleyball player at Redondo Union and Stanford, dropped by her alma mater’s match last week before heading to Italy to play pro volleyball.
Coach Tommy Chaffins knew what to do.
“Hey, you want to come into the team room?” he asked.
“‘I’d love to,” Miner said.
Redondo Union players got a good pep talk before a win over Long Beach Poly.
“She loves Redondo,” Chaffins said.
Redondo Union is 13-1 heading into a competitive home match on Tuesday against Marymount, followed by a showdown against Mater Dei on the road.
Abby Zimmerman, a four-year starter and captain headed to Cal, has been leading the Sea Hawks.
