Trump deployment of military troops to Los Angeles was illegal, judge rules in blistering opinion
Booster says he paid parents of players at Narbonne, St. Bernard, Bishop Montgomery

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Follow

Brett Steigh, a Narbonne grad, booster and gambler, said in a Monday night podcast that he paid parents to bring players to Narbonne, St. Bernard and Bishop Montgomery.

During an interview on a YouTube stream of the “Fattal Factor,” Steigh said in 2018 and 2024 at Narbonne, he recruited players without the knowledge of the head coaches while paying parents to move. Both times, Narbonne was sanctioned by the City Section for rule violations.

Then, in 2020, he said he met with St. Bernard president Carter Paysinger and agreed to support that school after former Narbonne coach Manuel Douglas went there. Douglas and Steigh became the subject of FBI and IRS investigations. Douglas resigned in 2020 and St. Bernard shut down its football program in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Steigh said he has now been supporting Bishop Montgomery with the knowledge of the school president. Bishop Montgomery had five transfers declared ineligible by the Southern Section and has received more than 20 transfers in its football program. The school fired its head coach, Ed Hodgkiss, on Saturday.

“I ain’t doing nothing that others aren’t doing,” Steigh said of paying parents.

Bishop Montgomery is facing a Southern Section and Archdiocese of Los Angeles investigation and the program could be shut down this week.

“It was all me,” Steigh said.

The City and Southern Section commissioners are aware of the statements Steigh made during the podcast, with one telling The Times they are reviewing the statements.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has not yet responded to a request for comment.

