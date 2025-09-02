High school flag football: Monday’s and Tuesday’s scores

More to Read

SOUTHERN SECTION Aliso Niguel 33, Sunny Hills 7 Azusa 20, Pomona 0 Beaumont 45, Redlands 6 Bishop Amat 12, La Serna 6 Bonita 18, Don Lugo 7 Burbank Burroughs 19, Ramona Convent 0 Cajon 34, Yucaipa 8 Camarillo 53, Thousand Oaks 6 Castaic 12, Saugus 6 Chaffey 33, Colony 6 Compton 18, Compton Early College 0 Corona Del Mar, 13, Los Alamitos 12 Corona Santiago 20, Great Oak 0 Costa Mesa 25, Fairmont Prep 12 Downey 14, Mira Costa 13 Duarte 40, Mountain View 0 Eastvale Roosevelt 24, Rancho Cucamonga 18 Edison 52, Anaheim 2 Elsinore 33, West Valley 7 El Toro 33, Corona Centennial 6 Etiwanda 18, San Dimas 12 Fullerton 14, Placentia Valencia 8 Garden Grove Santiago 14, Santa Ana Valley 13 Highland 34, Knight 6 JSerra 26, Warren 12 Jurupa Hills 39, Fontana 6 Kaiser 32, Colton 0 Lakewood St. Joseph 14, Beckman 13 Lancaster 20, Eastside 6 Linfield Christian 52, Claremont 13 Montebello 12, South El Monte 0 Newbury Park 32, Simi Valley 7 Norwalk 25, Glenn 0 Oxnard 32, Rio Mesa 6 Quartz Hill 19, Palmdale 0 Redlands East Valley 52, Citrus Valley 6 Riverside Poly 28, Arlington 0 San Gorgonio 61, Rim of the World 0 San Marcos 47, Buena 0 Santa Ana Foothill 32, Godinez 6 Santa Margarita 41, Trabuco Hills 21 Santa Monica 26, Ramona 6 Sonora 12, Garden Grove 6 Summit 25, Rialto 0 Tahquitz 19, San Jacinto 0 Vasquez 12, Valencia 6 Villa Park 46, Katella 0 Vista del Lago 36, Lakeside 0 Western Christian 25, Upland 20 West Ranch 21, Hart 6

