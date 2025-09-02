High school flag football: Monday’s and Tuesday’s scores
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Aliso Niguel 33, Sunny Hills 7
Azusa 20, Pomona 0
Beaumont 45, Redlands 6
Bishop Amat 12, La Serna 6
Bonita 18, Don Lugo 7
Burbank Burroughs 19, Ramona Convent 0
Cajon 34, Yucaipa 8
Camarillo 53, Thousand Oaks 6
Castaic 12, Saugus 6
Chaffey 33, Colony 6
Compton 18, Compton Early College 0
Corona Del Mar, 13, Los Alamitos 12
Corona Santiago 20, Great Oak 0
Costa Mesa 25, Fairmont Prep 12
Downey 14, Mira Costa 13
Duarte 40, Mountain View 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 24, Rancho Cucamonga 18
Edison 52, Anaheim 2
Elsinore 33, West Valley 7
El Toro 33, Corona Centennial 6
Etiwanda 18, San Dimas 12
Fullerton 14, Placentia Valencia 8
Garden Grove Santiago 14, Santa Ana Valley 13
Highland 34, Knight 6
JSerra 26, Warren 12
Jurupa Hills 39, Fontana 6
Kaiser 32, Colton 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 14, Beckman 13
Lancaster 20, Eastside 6
Linfield Christian 52, Claremont 13
Montebello 12, South El Monte 0
Newbury Park 32, Simi Valley 7
Norwalk 25, Glenn 0
Oxnard 32, Rio Mesa 6
Quartz Hill 19, Palmdale 0
Redlands East Valley 52, Citrus Valley 6
Riverside Poly 28, Arlington 0
San Gorgonio 61, Rim of the World 0
San Marcos 47, Buena 0
Santa Ana Foothill 32, Godinez 6
Santa Margarita 41, Trabuco Hills 21
Santa Monica 26, Ramona 6
Sonora 12, Garden Grove 6
Summit 25, Rialto 0
Tahquitz 19, San Jacinto 0
Vasquez 12, Valencia 6
Villa Park 46, Katella 0
Vista del Lago 36, Lakeside 0
Western Christian 25, Upland 20
West Ranch 21, Hart 6
INTERSECTIONAL
Hoover (AL) Spain Park 13, Ayala 0
San Clemente 15, North County San Marcos 9
Vestavia Hills (AL) 27, Ayala 0
MONDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Portola 13, Beckman 13
Portola 26, Mayfair 7
Portola 14, Shadows Hills 13
Santa Margarita 7, Woodbridge 0
Santa Margarita 13, San Marcos 0
Shadow Hills 18, Irvine University 12
