Prep talk: It’s year No. 52 as a high school official for Louis Vargas

Louis Vargas, left, with his son, Danny, has been officiating for 52 years.

It’s year No. 52 officiating high school sports for Louis Vargas, who worked last week as the head linesman during the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame-Bishop Alemany game.

Not bad for someone who’s 80 and enjoying his time being on a crew with his son, Danny, who’s the assigner for officials in the San Fernando Valley unit.

“It’s a great bunch of guys,” he said of his officiating crew. “We do our job, but the most important thing is we have fun.”

Considering there has been an ongoing officials shortage, Vargas’ willingness to keep working while helping train the next generation of officials makes him a valuable commodity.

He’s still in shape since he has to move up and down the sideline while watching out for players, coaches and sportswriters who might be in his way. He got hit last week but is ready for his next game.

How long he might continue is unknown.

“I don’t know,” he said. “If I’m still moving, why not?” ...

Corona Centennial football coach Matt Logan was released from the hospital after missing Thursday’s game against Santa Margarita. Assistant coach Anthony Catalano said he expects Logan to be back at practice this week.

