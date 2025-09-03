Prep talk: Soccer players are becoming major contributors as kickers in football

Let’s hear it for the soccer players embracing football as kickers.

Last weekend was a memorable one for kickers who began as soccer players.

Nico Talbott, in his varsity debut for Mira Costa, booted a 49-yard field goal. CJ Wallace of St. John Bosco had a 47-yard field goal. Noah Thayer of JSerra made a 53-yard field goal. Gabriel Goroyan of Westlake has kicked field goals of 45 and 42 yards and remains a soccer player.

Sophomore Eddy Vigueras, a member of Birmingham’s powerful soccer program, has made two field goals this season. Another Birmingham soccer player, Carlos Esnal, is booming balls into the end zone on kickoffs. Unfortunately, Vigueras suffered a broken fibula this past weekend — playing club soccer. His expected replacement is another soccer player, Dante Diloretto, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during soccer season.

Kindness goes a long way! Proud of our student-athlete RB Ashton Keyes who inadvertently landed on our media friend Heston Quan last Friday. Ashton wanted to visit and pay his respects. This is what the Bosco Brotherhood is all about. #DestinationBosco @AshtonKeyes24 pic.twitter.com/uxTIcD2mlq — Bosco Football (@boscofootball) September 3, 2025

“So far, so good,” Birmingham coach Jim Rose said of his tradition relying on the soccer team to supply kickers. “Usually our kicker is ex or current soccer player. The first time Carlos ever kicked, he had an 80-yarder into the end zone. Punting is a lot harder to teach.”

