Prep talk: Local baseball players launch bid for gold medal in Japan

Corona High's Anthony Murphy lets out a yell during a game.
Corona High’s Anthony Murphy is a member of USA Baseball’s 18U national team that begins action Friday in U-18 World Cup in Japan.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Get ready for a group of Southern California-based players to be key contributors for the 18U USA Baseball national team that begins action Thursday night against Panama at the U-18 World Cup in Okinawa, Japan.

Among the 20 players on the team are pitcher Jared Grindlinger from Huntington Beach, outfielder Anthony Murphy from Corona, shortstop James Clark and outfielder Jaden Jackson from St. John Bosco, and second baseman Brody Schumaker from Santa Margarita.

The tournament runs through Sept. 14, so players will be missing school to participate.

Japan is the defending champion in a 12-team field that also includes Cuba and Chinese Taipei, both baseball powers.

Here’s the link to schedule and live stats.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

