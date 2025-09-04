Prep talk: Local baseball players launch bid for gold medal in Japan
Get ready for a group of Southern California-based players to be key contributors for the 18U USA Baseball national team that begins action Thursday night against Panama at the U-18 World Cup in Okinawa, Japan.
Among the 20 players on the team are pitcher Jared Grindlinger from Huntington Beach, outfielder Anthony Murphy from Corona, shortstop James Clark and outfielder Jaden Jackson from St. John Bosco, and second baseman Brody Schumaker from Santa Margarita.
The tournament runs through Sept. 14, so players will be missing school to participate.
Japan is the defending champion in a 12-team field that also includes Cuba and Chinese Taipei, both baseball powers.
Here’s the link to schedule and live stats.
