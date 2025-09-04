This week’s top high school football games in the Southland
A look at this week’s top high school football games in the Southland.
FRIDAY
Baltimore St. Frances (1-0) at St. John Bosco (2-0), 7 p.m.
Two nationally ranked powerhouses meet to keep their mythical national championship hopes alive. St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said St. Frances has as much talent as any team in the country. The Braves have an impressive group of six linebackers that willl try to use their speed to deal with St. Frances’ big-play weapons. It’s another opportunity for sophomore quarterback Koa Malau’ulu to get the ball to his prolific group of receivers. The pick: St. John Bosco.
Folsom (2-0) at Mission Viejo (2-0), 7 p.m.
One of Northern California’s top teams is led by Brigham Young-bound quarterback Ryder Lyons. Mission Viejo counters with Ohio State-bound quarterback Luke Fahey. It should be an offensive slugfest. The pick: Mission Viejo.
