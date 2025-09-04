Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games in the Southland

Quarterback Koa Malau'ulu of St. John Bosco throws while on the run.
Quarterback Koa Malau’ulu and St. John Bosco High will take on Baltimore St. Frances in a matchup of nationall ranked football powerhouses on Friday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at this week’s top high school football games in the Southland.

FRIDAY

Baltimore St. Frances (1-0) at St. John Bosco (2-0), 7 p.m.

Two nationally ranked powerhouses meet to keep their mythical national championship hopes alive. St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said St. Frances has as much talent as any team in the country. The Braves have an impressive group of six linebackers that willl try to use their speed to deal with St. Frances’ big-play weapons. It’s another opportunity for sophomore quarterback Koa Malau’ulu to get the ball to his prolific group of receivers. The pick: St. John Bosco.

Folsom (2-0) at Mission Viejo (2-0), 7 p.m.

One of Northern California’s top teams is led by Brigham Young-bound quarterback Ryder Lyons. Mission Viejo counters with Ohio State-bound quarterback Luke Fahey. It should be an offensive slugfest. The pick: Mission Viejo.

More to Read

High School SportsSports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement