How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

23. Long Beach Millikan (2-2) lost to Downey, 55-7; vs. Long Beach Cabrillo, Sept. 19

18. Corona Del Mar (2-0) vs. Lakewood (Colo.) Green Mountain, Saturday; vs. Charter Oak, Sept. 12

16. JSerra (0-2) at Honolulu Kamehameha, Friday; at Oak Hills, Sept. 12

15. Los Alamitos (3-0) at Gardena Serra, Friday; vs. St. Paul, Sept. 12

14. Chaminade (1-2) lost to Servite, 46-3; vs. Beaumont, Sept. 12

9. Cathedral (1-2) lost to River Ridge (La.) Curtis Christian, 54-26; at Simi Valley, Sept. 12

8. Gardena Serra (2-0) vs. Los Alamitos, Friday; at Orange Lutheran, Sept. 12

5. Corona Centennial (1-1) vs. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Saturday; vs. Mater Dei, Sept. 12

4. Sierra Canyon (2-0) vs. Honolulu Punahou, Saturday; at Downey, Sept. 12

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Thursday:

