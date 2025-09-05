How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Thursday:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. Mater Dei (3-0) def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 21-18; at Corona Centennial, Sept. 12
2. St. John Bosco (3-0) def. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, 21-14; vs. San Mateo Serra, Sept. 12
3. Orange Lutheran (2-1) def. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, 30-24; vs. Gardena Serra, Sept. 12
4. Sierra Canyon (2-0) vs. Honolulu Punahou, Saturday; at Downey, Sept. 12
5. Corona Centennial (1-1) vs. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Saturday; vs. Mater Dei, Sept. 12
6. Mission Viejo (3-0) def. Folsom, 53-14; at San Diego Lincoln, Sept. 12
7. Santa Margarita (2-1) def Highland, 45-13; at Oaks Christian, Sept. 12
8. Gardena Serra (2-0) vs. Los Alamitos, Friday; at Orange Lutheran, Sept. 12
9. Cathedral (1-2) lost to River Ridge (La.) Curtis Christian, 54-26; at Simi Valley, Sept. 12
10. Vista Murrieta (2-0) idle; vs. Bishop Amat, Sept. 12
11. Yorba Linda (3-0) def. San Jacinto, 31-21; at Esperanza, Sept. 12
12. Edison (2-1) def. Lakewood, 31-0; at Palos Verdes, Sept. 12
13. San Juan Hills (2-0) def. Chino Hills, 42-21; at Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, Sept. 12
14. Chaminade (1-2) lost to Servite, 46-3; vs. Beaumont, Sept. 12
15. Los Alamitos (3-0) at Gardena Serra, Friday; vs. St. Paul, Sept. 12
16. JSerra (0-2) at Honolulu Kamehameha, Friday; at Oak Hills, Sept. 12
17. Servite (2-1) def. Chaminade, 46-3; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sept. 12
18. Corona Del Mar (2-0) vs. Lakewood (Colo.) Green Mountain, Saturday; vs. Charter Oak, Sept. 12
19. Damien (3-0) def. St. Paul, 38-24; vs. Tustin, Sept. 12
20. Downey (3-0) def. Long Beach Millikan, 55-7; vs. Sierra Canyon, Sept. 12
21. Oxnard Pacifica (3-0) def. Newbury Park, 56-35; vs. Rio Mesa, Sept. 12
22. Leuzinger (3-0) def. Bishop Montgomery, forfeit; at JSerra, Sept. 19
23. Long Beach Millikan (2-2) lost to Downey, 55-7; vs. Long Beach Cabrillo, Sept. 19
24. Oaks Christian (1-2) def. Bakersfield Liberty, 35-28; vs. Santa Margarita, Sept. 12
25. Palos Verdes (2-1) def. Carson, 30-6; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Sept. 12
