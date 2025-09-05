Prep talk: Football players off to impressive two-game starts

Gardena Serra defensive tackle Khary Wilder gets his arm up as Hamilton freshman quarterback Thaddeus Breaux releases pass.

There’s already two games in the books for some high school football players, so let’s take a look at the impressive two-game statistical performances.

Quarterback Deshawn Laporte of Burbank has nine touchdown passes with one interception. Ditto for quarterback Cooper Berry of Maranatha. Quarterback Caden Jones of Crean Lutheran has passed for 601 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Quentin Pacelli of Garden Grove is averaging 11.2 yards per carry with 584 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

Blake Wong of Norco has six touchdown receptions among his 18 catches. Mahseiah Banks of La Palma Kennedy has caught eight touchdowns.

Kane Casani of Loyola has been credited with 31 tackles in two games. Samu Moala of Leuzinger has 5 1/2 sacks with Khary Wilder of Gardena Serra has five sacks. King Butler of Norte Vista has four interceptions. Ernest Nunley of Western and Tareq Abdul of L.A. University have three interceptions.

Aaron Rivera of El Monte is five of six on field-goals attempts. Parker Wilson of San Marino has six punts with a 49.7-yard average.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.