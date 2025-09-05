Bishop Amat’s Ryan Salcedo has five touchdowns in win over Valencia

Valencia unning back Brian Bonner (center) had a rushing touchdown Friday but it wasn’t enough in a loss to Bishop Amat.

Ryan Salcedo scored his fifth touchdown of the night on a 79-yard run up the right sideline with 1:07 to play, lifting visiting Bishop Amat to a 42-38 victory in a wild shootout with Valencia, spoiling a night in which the Vikings got a 50-yard field goal from Matteo Petroski.

Valencia had a final chance to win the game, driving inside the Bishop Amat 15-yard line with nine seconds to play. But Viking quarterback Brady Bretthauer overthrew a wide-open Hudson Sanders in the end zone then had his third-down pass batted down as time expired.

Salcedo scored on an eight-run carry in the first half but went wild in the second, rushing for more than 170 yards and scoring on carries of 48, 11, 3 and 79 yards. Each touchdown either tied the score or put the Bishop Amat (2-1) ahead.

Bishop Amat’s only other touchdown came on Kanan Khansarinia’s 95-yard kickoff return just before halftime. But Khansarinia sustained an injury early in the third quarter and left the stadium on a crutches, a brace on his knee left.

Bretthauer passed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns for Valencia (2-1), hitting Caleb Larson and Brian Bonner on touchdown strikes of 21 and 85 yards in the first half and Anthony Vernon on a 23-yard score with 67 seconds to play, giving the Vikings their final lead of the night. Bonner and Bretthauer also had rushing touchdowns,

On defense Elias Holloway had a big night with a fumble recovery and an interception for Valencia.

Each team attempted just one punt with Bishop Amat’s Mac Naughtin blocking Valencia’s try with less than four minutes to play, setting up the Lancers’ penultimate touchdown.