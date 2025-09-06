Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores

By Los Angeles Times staff

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Bernstein 25, Chatsworth 6

L.A. Wilson 56, Hollywood 0

Lincoln 27, Torres 0

Panorama 58, Bernstein 0

Panorama 55, Chatsworth 0

Santee 6, L.A. University 0

South East 13, Angelou 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

Channel Islands 32, Hueneme 6

Los Alamitos 47, Katella 0

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 34, Whitney 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 24, Burbank Burroughs 0

St. Francis 47, Redlands Adventist Academy 0

Trabuco Hills 26, Sage Hill 13

Villa Park 15, Capistrano Valley 0

Windward 39, YULA 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Cleveland 7, Brentwood 6

Compton d. LA Jordan, forfeit

LA Wilson 35, Sacred Heart of Jesus 0

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Arlington 6, Norte Vista 0

Bonita 46, Keppel 0

Bonita 26, La Serna 6

Bonita d. Keppel, forfeit

Camarillo 26, Corona Del Mar 6

Camarillo 26, Linfield Christian 0

Corona 14, Canyon Springs 12

Corona 14, Serrano 0

Corona Centennial 20, Capistrano Valley 0

Corona Centennial 19, Linfield Christian 12

Covina 34, El Monte 6

Edison 41, La Habra 0

El Rancho 25, Norwalk 0

El Toro 40, Capistrano Valley 0

El Toro 20, El Dorado 6

Glendora 27, San Gabriel 7

JSerra 35, Classical Academy 0

JSerra 25, Edison 0

La Serna 22, Keppel 0

La Sierra 25, Valley View 7

Mission Viejo 12, Santa Ana Foothill 6

Newport Harbor 33, Fairmont Prep 0

Newport Harbor 14, Santa Margarita 12

Rancho Cucamonga 12, South Hills 6

Redlands East Valley 25, Cypress 12

San Dimas 13, Don Lugo 12

San Juan Hills 6, Mission Viejo 0

Santa Ana Foothill 7, El Dorado 6

Santa Margarita 33, Redlands East Valley 7

St. Lucy’s 14, Azusa 12

Tesoro 53, Fairmont Prep 6

Tesoro 26, Rosary 6

Torrey Pines 21, Corona del Mar 6

Torrey Pines 19, San Juan Hills 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Merced 44, Rancho Cucamonga 20

Merced 32, South Hills 12

