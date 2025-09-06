High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Bernstein 25, Chatsworth 6
L.A. Wilson 56, Hollywood 0
Lincoln 27, Torres 0
Panorama 58, Bernstein 0
Panorama 55, Chatsworth 0
Santee 6, L.A. University 0
South East 13, Angelou 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Channel Islands 32, Hueneme 6
Los Alamitos 47, Katella 0
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 34, Whitney 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 24, Burbank Burroughs 0
St. Francis 47, Redlands Adventist Academy 0
Trabuco Hills 26, Sage Hill 13
Villa Park 15, Capistrano Valley 0
Windward 39, YULA 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Cleveland 7, Brentwood 6
Compton d. LA Jordan, forfeit
LA Wilson 35, Sacred Heart of Jesus 0
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Arlington 6, Norte Vista 0
Bonita 46, Keppel 0
Bonita 26, La Serna 6
Bonita d. Keppel, forfeit
Camarillo 26, Corona Del Mar 6
Camarillo 26, Linfield Christian 0
Corona 14, Canyon Springs 12
Corona 14, Serrano 0
Corona Centennial 20, Capistrano Valley 0
Corona Centennial 19, Linfield Christian 12
Covina 34, El Monte 6
Edison 41, La Habra 0
El Rancho 25, Norwalk 0
El Toro 40, Capistrano Valley 0
El Toro 20, El Dorado 6
Glendora 27, San Gabriel 7
JSerra 35, Classical Academy 0
JSerra 25, Edison 0
La Serna 22, Keppel 0
La Sierra 25, Valley View 7
Mission Viejo 12, Santa Ana Foothill 6
Newport Harbor 33, Fairmont Prep 0
Newport Harbor 14, Santa Margarita 12
Rancho Cucamonga 12, South Hills 6
Redlands East Valley 25, Cypress 12
San Dimas 13, Don Lugo 12
San Juan Hills 6, Mission Viejo 0
Santa Ana Foothill 7, El Dorado 6
Santa Margarita 33, Redlands East Valley 7
St. Lucy’s 14, Azusa 12
Tesoro 53, Fairmont Prep 6
Tesoro 26, Rosary 6
Torrey Pines 21, Corona del Mar 6
Torrey Pines 19, San Juan Hills 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Merced 44, Rancho Cucamonga 20
Merced 32, South Hills 12
