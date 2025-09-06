High school football: Saturday’s scores
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Riverside Poly 20, Redlands East Valley 14
Trinity Classical Academy 42, Bosco Tech 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Corona Centennial 42, South Jordan (UT) Bingham 6
Corona del Mar 55, Lakewood (CO) Green Mountain 0
Henderson (NV) Basic 55, Linfield Christian 21
Las Vegas (NV) 34, Mayfair 29
Sierra Canyon 45, Honolulu (HI) Punahou 0
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Flintridge Prep 41, Pasadena Poly 0
Thacher 22, Valley Christian Academy 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Bakersfield Valley Oaks 43, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 20
Hesperia Christian d. Escondido Calvin Christian, forfeit
