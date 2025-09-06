Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

football on field
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Riverside Poly 20, Redlands East Valley 14

Trinity Classical Academy 42, Bosco Tech 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Corona Centennial 42, South Jordan (UT) Bingham 6

Corona del Mar 55, Lakewood (CO) Green Mountain 0

Henderson (NV) Basic 55, Linfield Christian 21

Las Vegas (NV) 34, Mayfair 29

Sierra Canyon 45, Honolulu (HI) Punahou 0

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Flintridge Prep 41, Pasadena Poly 0

Thacher 22, Valley Christian Academy 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield Valley Oaks 43, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 20

Hesperia Christian d. Escondido Calvin Christian, forfeit

